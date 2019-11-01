Fright Night brings Halloween spooks to St. Armands Circle

Spooky statues, candy, music and a few hundred costumed kids filled St. Armands Circle for Halloween 2019.

Jedis, monsters, Spidermen, dragons, unicorns and a slew of other other-worldly beings crowded the arms of the Circle as the shops opened their doors and put their spookiest feet forward for Fright Night.

Throughout the day, the statues of the Circle were discreetly transformed into beach bums, mummies, Beetlejuice and the Headless Horseman, with stores in the area sponsoring a spooky statue. Though Fright Night didn’t officially begin until 6 p.m., creepy creatures began to lurk before then.

Stores opened their doors as kids started to come by, depositing handfuls of candy into the proffered vessels.

Even those dining at outdoor tables passed out candy to kids who “Please and thank you’ed” their way to sagging bags of goodies. However, it wasn’t just diners and store owners giving out the goods. Keirsten Showalter staked out her spot on the sidewalk with her dogs and parents, giving out glow sticks.

“I’m not with a store,” Showalter said. “Kids don’t come by our house so we have to go to them. (Halloween) is by far my favorite holiday.”