 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
A statue turned spooky on the Circle.

Fright Night brings Halloween spooks to St. Armands Circle

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

A statue turned spooky on the Circle.

Buy this Photo
Karys Kuchinsky and Alyssa Skartados pose with a scary statue.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Karys Kuchinsky and Alyssa Skartados pose with a scary statue.

Buy this Photo
This statue is beach bound.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

This statue is beach bound.

Buy this Photo
Latte the dog got into the spirit.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Latte the dog got into the spirit.

Buy this Photo
Pablo Aguilar and Sandra Zombrano with Sofia and Paula Aguilar.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Pablo Aguilar and Sandra Zombrano with Sofia and Paula Aguilar.

Buy this Photo
At Fugate's by the Sea, the candy-giving started before 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

At Fugate's by the Sea, the candy-giving started before 6 p.m.

Buy this Photo
Blaze Hollar spreads his spidery wings.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Blaze Hollar spreads his spidery wings.

Buy this Photo
Yolanda Montes, Xavier Garcia and Nydia Flores.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Yolanda Montes, Xavier Garcia and Nydia Flores.

Buy this Photo
The Longboat Key Club's tennis group, or rather, flock of flamingos.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

The Longboat Key Club's tennis group, or rather, flock of flamingos.

Buy this Photo
Mary Dunn, Shyanne Driscoll, Selah Driscoll, Anthony Driscoll, Mary Dunn and Haley Dunn.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Mary Dunn, Shyanne Driscoll, Selah Driscoll, Anthony Driscoll, Mary Dunn and Haley Dunn.

Buy this Photo
Destiny, Tom and Isabella Coppola.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Destiny, Tom and Isabella Coppola.

Buy this Photo
Decorated pumpkins slowed folks to a crawl as they stopped to take a peek.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Decorated pumpkins slowed folks to a crawl as they stopped to take a peek.

Buy this Photo
The more elaborate the pumpkin, the better the reaction.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

The more elaborate the pumpkin, the better the reaction.

Buy this Photo
Cathy and Paul Tomass.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Cathy and Paul Tomass.

Buy this Photo
Natty, Chad and Jordan Waites in their beachy costumes.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Natty, Chad and Jordan Waites in their beachy costumes.

Buy this Photo
Samuel Herrmann accepts candy from Len Goldberg.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Samuel Herrmann accepts candy from Len Goldberg.

Buy this Photo
Edgar, Daniela, Ariana and Aileen Rojas.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Edgar, Daniela, Ariana and Aileen Rojas.

Buy this Photo
Kaitlin Dominach, Nevin Renaud and Biscuit.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Kaitlin Dominach, Nevin Renaud and Biscuit.

Buy this Photo
Veronica Lapointe and Sebastian Poulin with daughters Florence and Gabriel.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Veronica Lapointe and Sebastian Poulin with daughters Florence and Gabriel.

Buy this Photo
Yilan and Adelyn Monroe in the spooky gallery.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Yilan and Adelyn Monroe in the spooky gallery.

Buy this Photo
David, Sarah, Leilani and Alexis Hammel.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

David, Sarah, Leilani and Alexis Hammel.

Buy this Photo
The streets were crowded with trick-or-treaters.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

The streets were crowded with trick-or-treaters.

Buy this Photo
A gang of saxophone skeletons dances past.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

A gang of saxophone skeletons dances past.

Buy this Photo
Melissa Licata and Katie Letterman.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Melissa Licata and Katie Letterman.

Buy this Photo
It was more strange to spot the non-costumed folks.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

It was more strange to spot the non-costumed folks.

Buy this Photo
As the sun set, people continued the quest for candy.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

As the sun set, people continued the quest for candy.

Buy this Photo
Keirsten Showalter passes out glow sticks.

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 |

Keirsten Showalter passes out glow sticks.

Buy this Photo
Share
Creepy creatures and sweet second selves wandered the streets.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Spooky statues, candy, music and a few hundred costumed kids filled St. Armands Circle for Halloween 2019. 

Jedis, monsters, Spidermen, dragons, unicorns and a slew of other other-worldly beings crowded the arms of the Circle as the shops opened their doors and put their spookiest feet forward for Fright Night.

Throughout the day, the statues of the Circle were discreetly transformed into beach bums, mummies, Beetlejuice and the Headless Horseman, with stores in the area sponsoring a spooky statue. Though Fright Night didn’t officially begin until 6 p.m., creepy creatures began to lurk before then. 

Stores opened their doors as kids started to come by, depositing handfuls of candy into the proffered vessels.

Even those dining at outdoor tables passed out candy to kids who “Please and thank you’ed” their way to sagging bags of goodies. However, it wasn’t just diners and store owners giving out the goods. Keirsten Showalter staked out her spot on the sidewalk with her dogs and parents, giving out glow sticks. 

“I’m not with a store,” Showalter said. “Kids don’t come by our house so we have to go to them. (Halloween) is by far my favorite holiday.” 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement