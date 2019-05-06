 Skip to main content
Bob and Judy Vigder

Friends of Allison Concert honors children gone too soon

Monday, May 6, 2019

Bob and Judy Vigder

Rabbi Stephen Sniderman and Neil and Judy Blume

Monday, May 6, 2019

Rabbi Stephen Sniderman and Neil and Judy Blume

The annual concert honors children who have died. It is named for Allison Clayback, the daughter of concert founder and director KeiReea Sulhi, who died in 2010.

Monday, May 6, 2019

Rabbi Stephen Sniderman welcomes concertgoers to the temple.

Monday, May 6, 2019

Monday, May 6, 2019

The Friends of Allison Ensemble kicked off the concert.

Monday, May 6, 2019

Monday, May 6, 2019

Monday, May 6, 2019

Monday, May 6, 2019

Monday, May 6, 2019

On May 5, the annual Friends of Allison Concert was hosted at Temple Beth Israel.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Temple Beth Israel was filled with graceful notes on May 5. 

On Sunday afternoon, the temple hosted the annual Friends of Allison Concert.

The concert was founded, and is directed by, KeiReea Sulhi in honor of her daughter, Allison Clayback, who died in 2010. The concert is held to honor families who have lost children early. 

During the concert, the New College Acapellago Ensemble performed with guest artists including Robert Lischetti, Robyn Rocklein, Joy Leitner, Karissa Ratzenboeck and George Hemcher. 

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

