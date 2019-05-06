Friends of Allison Concert honors children gone too soon

Temple Beth Israel was filled with graceful notes on May 5.

On Sunday afternoon, the temple hosted the annual Friends of Allison Concert.

The concert was founded, and is directed by, KeiReea Sulhi in honor of her daughter, Allison Clayback, who died in 2010. The concert is held to honor families who have lost children early.

During the concert, the New College Acapellago Ensemble performed with guest artists including Robert Lischetti, Robyn Rocklein, Joy Leitner, Karissa Ratzenboeck and George Hemcher.