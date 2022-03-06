Fresh Fridays welcomes neighbors and newcomers

The monthly event was held March 4.
The latest Fresh Fridays block party welcomed neighbors and newcomers on March 4.
The monthly event did up its "Neighbors and Newcomers" theme with floral and Hawaiian attire. Volunteers and staff passed out glow rings for people to wear as accessories. Attendees picked up drinks and chicken wings and proceeded to dance the night away.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.