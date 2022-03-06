 Skip to main content
Kristen Lundy throws out color rings.

Fresh Fridays welcomes neighbors and newcomers

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022 |

Nancy and Rafael Vazquez with John Manca and Angela Neal

Joseph Grano

Downtown Improvement District board member Chris Voelker

Lou and Jude Schwartz

Kenneth and Ann Marie Proudfoot

Angelina, Alina and Nora Noll

Clatyon and Bruna Kame with Sam Red and Megan Brennan

Kristin and Aaron Merritt

Abby Anderson with Lynette, Chase and Tim Drumhiller

Kelly Kearns and Theresa Cline

Guests danced along to music.

Guests danced along to music.

The monthly event was held March 4.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The latest Fresh Fridays block party welcomed neighbors and newcomers on March 4.

The monthly event did up its "Neighbors and Newcomers" theme with floral and Hawaiian attire. Volunteers and staff passed out glow rings for people to wear as accessories. Attendees picked up drinks and chicken wings and proceeded to dance the night away.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

