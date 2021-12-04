 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Emily Chana takes in the snow.

Fresh Fridays returns with holiday cheer

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Emily Chana takes in the snow.

Brooks Tracey and Sofie Wachtmeister

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Brooks Tracey and Sofie Wachtmeister

Lou and Jude Schwartz

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Lou and Jude Schwartz

Christian Gondra and Florence Wildner

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Christian Gondra and Florence Wildner

Siri Koshes, KariJo Koshes, Clutch the dog and Ellen Hyland

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Siri Koshes, KariJo Koshes, Clutch the dog and Ellen Hyland

Rachel and Adam Gold

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Rachel and Adam Gold

Joseph Grano dresses up for the event.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Joseph Grano dresses up for the event.

Downtown Improvement District board member Chris Voelker expresses her enthusiasm.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Downtown Improvement District board member Chris Voelker expresses her enthusiasm.

City commissioner Hagen Brody welcomes attendees.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

City commissioner Hagen Brody welcomes attendees.

Crystal, Adelynn and Eliana Lundstrom

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Crystal, Adelynn and Eliana Lundstrom

City commissioner Hagen Brody, Maryann Grgic, Rudy the dog and mayor Erik Arroyo

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

City commissioner Hagen Brody, Maryann Grgic, Rudy the dog and mayor Erik Arroyo

Amilia, Vilia and Aleksia Dragovoy

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Amilia, Vilia and Aleksia Dragovoy

Aleks Rogozhnikov

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Aleks Rogozhnikov

Mike Netkovick, Pia Ghezzi, Tom Mullen, Marti Eidam and Joe Adamany

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Mike Netkovick, Pia Ghezzi, Tom Mullen, Marti Eidam and Joe Adamany

Christine Frezza, Ryan Thompson and Ashley Spradley

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Christine Frezza, Ryan Thompson and Ashley Spradley

Malcolm Maulucci and Oliver Samson

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Malcolm Maulucci and Oliver Samson

Robby Etzkin lights the menorah with Amilia Dragovoy

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Robby Etzkin lights the menorah with Amilia Dragovoy

Kristen Lundy and Daniel Eisenman with Archie the dog

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 |

Kristen Lundy and Daniel Eisenman with Archie the dog

Share
The returning monthly event brought holiday cheer on Dec. 3
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The second Fresh Fridays event traded stormy weather for holiday cheer with its "Shop, Stroll, Sing" theme on Dec. 3. 

The downtown gathering had dozens of people trying out drinks and food and enjoying the holiday decor.

Volunteers passed out cookies while children and adults alike delighted in the "snow" machines covering the street in snowflakes. 

Joseph Grano, president of the Next-Mark marketing and communications company, welcomed attendees to the event alongside city commissioner Hagen Brody and Downtown Improvement District board member Chris Voelker. 

The night later had Robby Etzkin leading visitors in lighting a menorah for Hanukkah. Holiday karaoke followed soon after. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement