Fresh Fridays returns with holiday cheer

The second Fresh Fridays event traded stormy weather for holiday cheer with its "Shop, Stroll, Sing" theme on Dec. 3.

The downtown gathering had dozens of people trying out drinks and food and enjoying the holiday decor.

Volunteers passed out cookies while children and adults alike delighted in the "snow" machines covering the street in snowflakes.

Joseph Grano, president of the Next-Mark marketing and communications company, welcomed attendees to the event alongside city commissioner Hagen Brody and Downtown Improvement District board member Chris Voelker.

The night later had Robby Etzkin leading visitors in lighting a menorah for Hanukkah. Holiday karaoke followed soon after.