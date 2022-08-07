 Skip to main content
The Hot Tonic Band kept it going.

Fresh Fridays return with jazz night

Downtown Improvement District board member Chris Voelker speaks to the crowd.

Joseph Grano checks in with the crowd during the show.

Elise Amaral plays the flute with Latin Rendezvouz.

David Munoz plays guitar with Latin Rendezvouz.

Kim Schreiber, Kochy and Vicky Van Vilet

Dan Rankin paints outside the Art Ovation hotel.

Harris Sarbudalo plays drums with Latin Rendezvouz.

Craig, Bodhi, Kate and Bri Galloway with Emily and Aaron Parsons

Rita Elgani with Luis and Brittany Acosta

Gabby, Lily and Daniel Sirota

August's block party was held outside the Art Ovation hotel.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Fresh Fridays made a jazzy return to downtown Sarasota with its "Jazz on Palm" event outside the Art Ovation hotel on Aug. 5. 

Dozens of locals and visitors gathered outside (and inside) the Art Ovation Hotel for the jazz showcase, which had a number of bands putting on tunes throughout the night.

Vendors served up food and drinks and the crowd made itself comfortable listening to the music. The event was a return for the series after inclement weather disrupted past month's gatherings. 

