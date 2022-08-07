Fresh Fridays return with jazz night

Fresh Fridays made a jazzy return to downtown Sarasota with its "Jazz on Palm" event outside the Art Ovation hotel on Aug. 5.

Dozens of locals and visitors gathered outside (and inside) the Art Ovation Hotel for the jazz showcase, which had a number of bands putting on tunes throughout the night.

Vendors served up food and drinks and the crowd made itself comfortable listening to the music. The event was a return for the series after inclement weather disrupted past month's gatherings.