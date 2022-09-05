Fresh Fridays brings Americana to Sarasota

The "American Routes" party was held Sept. 2.
Sarasota paid tribute to Americana with the "American Routes" Fresh Friday party on Sept. 2.
Locals gathered at the Art Ovation hotel for a night of drinks and dancing to Americana-style music and originals from the Southbound 70 band.
Attendees picked up drinks inside and outside of the hotel and danced along with the music.
