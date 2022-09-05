 Skip to main content
Doug Thayer and Nan McArthy dance the night away.

Fresh Fridays brings Americana to Sarasota

Carla Bright brings the American flag.

Southbound 75 plays for the crowd.

Southbound 75 plays for the crowd.

Joseph Grano addresses the crowd.

Ana Molinari, Sue Anne Cinnamon and Gloryvette Rodriguez

Julee Khair and Robyn Hall dress up for the occasion.

Theresa Cline plays with Finn the dog

Dan, Liz, Brynn and Grant Raymond

Art Conforti

Tabor and Kristin Priest with Autumn Duran

Justin and Jessica Strong

The "American Routes" party was held Sept. 2.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Sarasota paid tribute to Americana with the "American Routes" Fresh Friday party on Sept. 2. 

Locals gathered at the Art Ovation hotel for a night of drinks and dancing to Americana-style music and originals from the Southbound 70 band. 

Attendees picked up drinks inside and outside of the hotel and danced along with the music. 

