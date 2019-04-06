Florida Winefest & Auction hosts main event

The wine continued to flow April 6 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for with Florida Winefest & Auction;

The Grand Tasting, Brunch & Charity Auction started with tastings from the wineries, bites from local restaurants, as well as margaritas and Bloody Mary's under a tent outside. After sampling wines and food, guests went inside for the auction portion of the day.

Proceeds from the Florida Winefest & Auction go to local children's charities. The charities are selected by the grants committee three weeks after Winefest closes.