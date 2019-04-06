 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Inside, guests tasted more wine during the auction portion of the day.

Florida Winefest & Auction hosts main event

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Inside, guests tasted more wine during the auction portion of the day.

Buy this Photo
There was a silent auction set up as well as the live auction.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

There was a silent auction set up as well as the live auction.

Buy this Photo
Elizabeth Parenteau and Kelly Fried

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Elizabeth Parenteau and Kelly Fried

Buy this Photo
Leanne Wrench and Jeff Harris

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Leanne Wrench and Jeff Harris

Buy this Photo
Philip Goodeve and Kelly Romano

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Philip Goodeve and Kelly Romano

Buy this Photo
Lesley Lechner, Dianne Pflueger and Erin Guzzo

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Lesley Lechner, Dianne Pflueger and Erin Guzzo

Buy this Photo
Matt and Walter Cole

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Matt and Walter Cole

Buy this Photo
Linda Miller and Meredythe Daley

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Linda Miller and Meredythe Daley

Buy this Photo
Hotel Indigo served a cheesecake.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Hotel Indigo served a cheesecake.

Buy this Photo
Mike and Monica Johnson

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Mike and Monica Johnson

Buy this Photo
Dave Harmon and Jerry Ziegler

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Dave Harmon and Jerry Ziegler

Buy this Photo
Cafe Venice served chicken salad sandwiches.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Cafe Venice served chicken salad sandwiches.

Buy this Photo
Sam Woolf with Mary and Terry Lamar

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Sam Woolf with Mary and Terry Lamar

Buy this Photo
Patti Eehrenkrantz and Monet Wessel

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Patti Eehrenkrantz and Monet Wessel

Buy this Photo
Theresa Bartlett and Sandy Conrad

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Theresa Bartlett and Sandy Conrad

Buy this Photo
Kenney Decamp and Kelli Heidel

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Kenney Decamp and Kelli Heidel

Buy this Photo
Ivy Rodriguez pours wine from Quintessential.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Ivy Rodriguez pours wine from Quintessential.

Buy this Photo
Shanti Montegomery pours Bruce Heiman a glass of wine.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Shanti Montegomery pours Bruce Heiman a glass of wine.

Buy this Photo
Kaley Miller and Jayne Williamson

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Kaley Miller and Jayne Williamson

Buy this Photo
Roger and Kaley Miller with Jayne and Thomas Williamson

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Roger and Kaley Miller with Jayne and Thomas Williamson

Buy this Photo
Share
The Grand Tasting, Brunch & Charity Auction was held April 6 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The wine continued to flow April 6 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for with Florida Winefest & Auction; 

The Grand Tasting, Brunch & Charity Auction started with tastings from the wineries, bites from local restaurants, as well as margaritas and Bloody Mary's under a tent outside. After sampling wines and food, guests went inside for the auction portion of the day.

Proceeds from the Florida Winefest & Auction go to local children's charities. The charities are selected by the grants committee three weeks after Winefest closes.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement