Florida Studio Theatre goes country

Florida Studio Theatre supporters took over the sidewalk in front of the Henger Theatre Wing, dressed in their best blinged out country western wear.

Denim & Diamonds Shindig was held Feb. 25 to celebrate new plays and raise money for the playwrights. The evening started with cocktail hour, featuring line dance lessons, served appetizers and drinks and improv performances. Then, the evening moved into the theatre for presentations and Strings & Things performances by "The Wonder Years" cast members,"Guitar Girls" cast members and associate artists.

The evening also awarded the Spelman award to Wendy and Bob Grady. The Gradys became involved with FST after their daughter interned in stage managing wth the production department.