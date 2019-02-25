 Skip to main content
Honorees Bob and Wendy Grady

Florida Studio Theatre goes country

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Honorees Bob and Wendy Grady

Dickie Smothers and Chairwoman Marie G. Kropp

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Dickie Smothers and Chairwoman Marie G. Kropp

Charles and Dana McCaffrey teach guests how to line dance.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Charles and Dana McCaffrey teach guests how to line dance.

Matt Koenig, Rachel Moulton, Ashton Heyl and JP Moraga

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Matt Koenig, Rachel Moulton, Ashton Heyl and JP Moraga

Liv Wilson served drinks to guests.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Liv Wilson served drinks to guests.

Mini glasses of tea and bourbon were passed around.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Mini glasses of tea and bourbon were passed around.

Guests could grab a hat and bandana to cowboy up their outfits.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Guests could grab a hat and bandana to cowboy up their outfits.

Jody Maxwell and Jennifer Varvalho

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Jody Maxwell and Jennifer Varvalho

Dru Greene, Robin Radin and Georgia Court

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Dru Greene, Robin Radin and Georgia Court

Alex Teicheira and Michael Berry

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Alex Teicheira and Michael Berry

The centerpieces were also country themed.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

The centerpieces were also country themed.

Live music played both in and outside the theatre.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Live music played both in and outside the theatre.

A popcorn bar kept guests munching throughout cocktail hour.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

A popcorn bar kept guests munching throughout cocktail hour.

Dennis and Mary Pavao

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Dennis and Mary Pavao

Maria Schaedler-Luera and Elise Rodriguez

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Maria Schaedler-Luera and Elise Rodriguez

Graci and Dennis McGillicuddy

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Graci and Dennis McGillicuddy

David Wallace and Clarke Weigle

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

David Wallace and Clarke Weigle

The Improv group performed during cocktail hour.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

The Improv group performed during cocktail hour.

Alayna Gallo and Sandra Caldwell

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Alayna Gallo and Sandra Caldwell

Hannah Baguall and Christine Hopkins

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Hannah Baguall and Christine Hopkins

Jason Cannon and Rebecca Harp pose on the step and repeat.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Jason Cannon and Rebecca Harp pose on the step and repeat.

Samus Haddad and Shirley Gossett

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Samus Haddad and Shirley Gossett

Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins, Liz Powers and Tamra Hayden

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins, Liz Powers and Tamra Hayden

Candles and diamonds glittered on the tables.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Candles and diamonds glittered on the tables.

Guests went home with a bag of trail mix.

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 |

Guests went home with a bag of trail mix.

Denim & Diamond Shindig was hosted Feb. 25 at FST.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Florida Studio Theatre supporters took over the sidewalk in front of the Henger Theatre Wing, dressed in their best blinged out country western wear. 

Denim & Diamonds Shindig was held Feb. 25 to celebrate new plays and raise money for the playwrights. The evening started with cocktail hour, featuring line dance lessons, served appetizers and drinks and improv performances. Then, the evening moved into the theatre for presentations and Strings & Things performances by "The Wonder Years" cast members,"Guitar Girls" cast members and associate artists. 

The evening also awarded the Spelman award to Wendy and Bob Grady. The Gradys became involved with FST after their daughter interned in stage managing wth the production department.

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

