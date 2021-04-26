 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Fire Rescue personnel learned how to use the new extrication equipment last week while training with Municipal Emergency Services. Photo provided by the town of Longboat Key.

Firehouse Subs grant provides Longboat Key extrication equipment

Monday, Apr. 26, 2021

Municipal Emergency Services trained Longboat Key Fire Rescue personnel how to use the new equipment.
by: Mark Bergin Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Fire Rescue Department received special extrication equipment from a grant courtesy of Firehouse Subs.

“Simply just to be able to get equipment like that, it really is top-notch equipment,” said Fire EMS Liaison and public information officer Tina Adams. “It supersedes what we had.”

Last week, Fire Rescue personnel learned how to use the new tools while training with Municipal Emergency Services.

“That equipment is mainly for vehicle extrication, so [if] we get a vehicle accident and somebody is trapped inside, that equipment is enabling us to be able to break through whatever we need on that vehicle to get to that patient,” Adams said.

Longboat Key Assistant Chief Brian Carr filled out the application and paperwork with Firehouse Subs.

“We were lucky enough to be recipients,” Adams said.

The Author: Mark Bergin

Mark Bergin is the Longboat Key Town Hall reporter for the Observer. He has previously worked as a senior digital producer at WTSP, the CBS affiliate in St. Petersburg. Mark is a graduate of the University of Missouri and grew up in the Chicagoland area.

