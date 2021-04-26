Firehouse Subs grant provides Longboat Key extrication equipment

The Longboat Key Fire Rescue Department received special extrication equipment from a grant courtesy of Firehouse Subs.

“Simply just to be able to get equipment like that, it really is top-notch equipment,” said Fire EMS Liaison and public information officer Tina Adams. “It supersedes what we had.”

Last week, Fire Rescue personnel learned how to use the new tools while training with Municipal Emergency Services.

“That equipment is mainly for vehicle extrication, so [if] we get a vehicle accident and somebody is trapped inside, that equipment is enabling us to be able to break through whatever we need on that vehicle to get to that patient,” Adams said.

Longboat Key Assistant Chief Brian Carr filled out the application and paperwork with Firehouse Subs.

“We were lucky enough to be recipients,” Adams said.