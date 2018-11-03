Ferraris a hit on St. Armands Circle

Magnum, P.I. wasn't on St. Armands Circle on Saturday morning, but his car was.

Along with a bright red 308 GTS, about 35 other exotic Italian sports cars took part in the 18th annual Ferraris on the Circle. The event drew hard-core car fans, casual onlookers and plenty of photography hobbyists to the popular shopping and dining district.

Sponsored by the Ferrari Owners Club of Florida, the event raises money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children, mainly through a raffle of a donated $5,100 diamond ring and other events. It was seventh year the show raised money for the children's hospital, said Club Ambassador Joseph Dawson.

The car owners were competing for a variety of prancing horse trophies, including Best in Show.