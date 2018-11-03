 Skip to main content
Plenty of red Ferraris were on hand, but there were a few black, silver, white and yellow versions, too.

Ferraris a hit on St. Armands Circle

Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018

Plenty of red Ferraris were on hand, but there were a few black, silver, white and yellow versions, too.

Red was the predominant color on St. Armands Circle on Saturday.

Red was the predominant color on St. Armands Circle on Saturday.

Dave Baxter checked out Joseph Dawson's F-430 Spyder.

Dave Baxter checked out Joseph Dawson's F-430 Spyder.

Ferrari owners Rugger and Carla Santilli check out another Ferrari.

Ferrari owners Rugger and Carla Santilli check out another Ferrari.

Dana Nichols has been visiting the area for two weeks and stopped in to see the show at St. Armands Circle.

Dana Nichols has been visiting the area for two weeks and stopped in to see the show at St. Armands Circle.

The interior.

The interior.

Karina Guidi was live streaming a video of what she was seeing back to a friend.

Karina Guidi was live streaming a video of what she was seeing back to a friend.

Justin Wright brought his camera gear to St. Armand Circle to capture images of sports carts,

Justin Wright brought his camera gear to St. Armand Circle to capture images of sports carts,

The green, white and red of the Italian flag highlights this entry.

The green, white and red of the Italian flag highlights this entry.

Plenty of souvenirs were available from the Ferrari Owners of Florida table.

Plenty of souvenirs were available from the Ferrari Owners of Florida table.

A black Ferrari arrived after the show had begun, attracting a crowd.

A black Ferrari arrived after the show had begun, attracting a crowd.

Cool, breezy weather greeted visitors on Saturday.

Cool, breezy weather greeted visitors on Saturday.

One yellow car was present.

One yellow car was present.

Trophies were on the line for the car owners.

Trophies were on the line for the car owners.

Ferrari club's 18th annual event raises money for Shriners Hospital for Children.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Magnum, P.I. wasn't on St. Armands Circle on Saturday morning, but his car was. 

Along with a bright red 308 GTS, about 35 other exotic Italian sports cars took part in the 18th annual Ferraris on the Circle. The event drew hard-core car fans, casual onlookers and plenty of photography hobbyists to the popular shopping and dining district. 

Sponsored by the Ferrari Owners Club of Florida, the event raises money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children, mainly through a raffle of a donated $5,100 diamond ring and other events. It was seventh year the show raised money for the children's hospital, said Club Ambassador Joseph Dawson.

The car owners were competing for a variety of prancing horse trophies, including Best in Show. 

 

