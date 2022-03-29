Families journey into mystery at Enchanted Garden event

Historic Spanish Point was transformed into a magical land during the Enchanted Garden Family Festival on March 26.

The new event included fairies, gnomes, storytellers, unicorns and more at the 30-acre site. Kids received balloon animals and crowns as they walked in, and further enjoyed arts and crafts, stories, unicorns rides and other features situated around the trails and gardens.

Enchanted Garden Family Festival expands on the popular Fairy Festival held there in previous years, before the site became part of Selby Gardens.