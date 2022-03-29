 Skip to main content
Carolyn Rule managed the crafts area.

Families journey into mystery at Enchanted Garden event

Brian Smith was the gnome storyteller for the day.

Families picked up snacks at the food truck.

Families were able to see butterflies at the garden.

Sergey, Katy and Shetland Kalinichenko

Elaine Miller receives her crown.

Elaina and Ann Marques with Diana Iwanik

Melissa and Evelyn Mensley play with beach balls.

Jennifer Fairly with Kayla, Isla and Owen Anderson

Hannah Bagnall was the day's storyteller.

Filly Girl was the day's "unicorn".

Miles and Lauren Deery with Liam, Laura and Elizabeth Rush

Rachel, Keron and Mila Gordon

Olivia Costa

The event was held at Historic Spanish Point on March 26.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Historic Spanish Point was transformed into a magical land during the Enchanted Garden Family Festival on March 26.

The new event included fairies, gnomes, storytellers, unicorns and more at the 30-acre site. Kids received balloon animals and crowns as they walked in, and further enjoyed arts and crafts, stories, unicorns rides and other features situated around the trails and gardens.

Enchanted Garden Family Festival expands on the popular Fairy Festival held there in previous years, before the site became part of Selby Gardens. 

