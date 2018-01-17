Eye Associates holds grand opening in Bradenton

The Eye Associates has a new location and expanded list of optometry-related services.

The Eye Associates on Jan. 17 celebrated the reopening of its East County location at 6807 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, with a special event. Festivities included vision and glaucoma screenings, an eye glasses trunk show, giveaways and more.

The new office is located on a service road near Johnson PhotoImaging, between Braden River High School and Creekwood Boulevard.

As part of the reopening, The Eye Associates has added three physicians. Drs. Byung-Joon Ahn, Charles Anthony II and Brian Foster joined Drs. Richard Hector and Michael Camp, who practiced at the previous location in Twelve Oaks Plaza.

The addition of staff also represents an expansion in services, said Cindy Baxter, marketing director for The Eye Associates. The site now offers retina, cosmetic and cataract services in addition to its optometry and dry eye offerings.

“This area is growing and we wanted to better service our patients,” Baxter said of the change.

Baxter said although Eye Associates officially opened at the new location in October, it waited until now to hold its grand opening, both to allow time for parking and other improvements and to ensure seasonal residents were in town.

For information about The Eye Associates, call 758-1916 or visit theeyeassociates.com.