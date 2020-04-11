With huge Easter egg events, such as Lakewood Ranch's annual Eggstravaganza, cancelled this year, the Easter bunny had to make extra stops.

All those eggs were deposited into backyards, such as those in the East County area.

Our readers recorded the events, too, sending in these photos from their egg hunts at home.

Judging from the photos, it gave families a break from COVID-19. We all might be quarantined, in some respect, but the bunny has no curfew.