One-year-old Niko Rossi Sharma finds Easter eggs on the No. 3 hole of the King’s Dune Course in Lakewood Ranch. He is the grandson of Gloria Bracciano and Greg Van Natter.

Everybody loves a bunny on Easter in the Lakewood Ranch area

Nine-year-old Natalie Meabon finds an Easter egg at the Rye Road home of her grandmother Bonnie Acoveno.

Brooklyn Lucero and Taylor Woodring, both seniors at Lakewood Ranch High, join Brookyn's brother, Bryson, for an Easter egg hunt at the Celery Fields. Bryson Lucero is a quarterback at the University of Alabama Birmingham.

Charlie Johnson, 4, of the River Club races to find more Easter eggs for her basket.

Levi Johnson, 8, of the River Club knows all the best hiding places.

Abigail Johnson, 10, of River Club begins to go through her Easter eggs to see what other surprises await her.

Stella Niecestro, 4, of Lakewood Ranch finds a prized Easter egg in her backyard.

Kylie and Kayden West of Mill Creek show off their Easter bounty.

Kylie West of Mill Creek wears her bunny ears for the occasion.

Who says an Easter egg hunt has to be hard? Photo by Denise West

Four-year-old Sophia Spergl of Lakewood Ranch has quite the inventory of Easter eggs.

Riley and Brady Pope of River Club take apart the plastic eggs they found to find Easter treasures.

Harmony's Penn and Kearney Reynolds are overjoyed by what the Easter bunny left in their yard.

Sometimes the kids need a little extra help. Photo by Noelle Reynolds.

Salvatore DePaolis watches as his sons, 6-year-old Lucca and 8-year-old Giona race for eggs at their Greenbrook home.

Amelia Hemmer, 8, fills her basket during an Easter Sunday egg hunt in East County.

Bridgewater's Carter Allen, 18 months, is having a great start to Easter Sunday as he searches for eggs.

Clara Heuss, 6; Jolene Heuss, 3; and Anna Heuss, 9; get ready to count their eggs after they finished their hunt in Mill Creek.

Quarantines don't stop East County families from putting together egg hunts in their yards.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

With huge Easter egg events, such as Lakewood Ranch's annual Eggstravaganza, cancelled this year, the Easter bunny had to make extra stops.

All those eggs were deposited into backyards, such as those in the East County area.

Our readers recorded the events, too, sending in these photos from their egg hunts at home.

Judging from the photos, it gave families a break from COVID-19. We all might be quarantined, in some respect, but the bunny has no curfew.

 

 

 

