Ray and D’Arcy Arpke

Euphemia Haye walks a 5K for diabetes

Saturday, Apr. 14, 2018 |

Cathy Bishop and Marlene McBrier

Cal and Mackenzie Haas

Since their daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2001, Ray and D’Arcy Arpke have raised funds and educated others on Juvenile and Type 1 Diabetes.

Susan Bartizal and Amy Douglas

Jane Hunter and John Wheeland

D’Arcy Arpke cuts the ribbon to begin the walk.

About 25 people gathered at Euphemia Haye for a JDRF walk April 14.

About 25 people gathered at Euphemia Haye for a JDRF walk April 14.

Since their daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2001, Ray and D’Arcy Arpke have raised funds and educated others on Juvenile and Type 1 Diabetes.

D’Arcy Arpke cuts the ribbon to begin the walk.

About 25 participants gathered at Euphemia Haye April 14 to support JDRF.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

For two Type 1 diabetics, their biggest wish is a cure.

It was this sentiment two JDRF ambassadors shared with the crowd at Euphemia Haye on April 14.

In 2001, Euphemia Haye owners Ray and D’Arcy Arpke found out their daughter had Type 1 Diabetes. Since then, the couple has organized events to raise funds for research and to educate the public.

Each year, they host their own JDRF walk that begins with breakfast and presentations at the restaurant and then a walk through Joan Durante Park.

Cynthia Ayris Kemp, a research coordinator with the University of Florida Diabetes Institute, spoke with the crowd and said that Type 1 Diabetes is increasing and doubling every 20 years, but for children under the age of five, Type 1 Diabetes is doubling every 10 years.

However, with the support of people like those who participated in the walk on Saturday morning, research can be done and advancements can be made, such as what happened with the creation of the artificial pancreas that launched in 2006.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

