Euphemia Haye walks a 5K for diabetes

For two Type 1 diabetics, their biggest wish is a cure.

It was this sentiment two JDRF ambassadors shared with the crowd at Euphemia Haye on April 14.

In 2001, Euphemia Haye owners Ray and D’Arcy Arpke found out their daughter had Type 1 Diabetes. Since then, the couple has organized events to raise funds for research and to educate the public.

Each year, they host their own JDRF walk that begins with breakfast and presentations at the restaurant and then a walk through Joan Durante Park.

Cynthia Ayris Kemp, a research coordinator with the University of Florida Diabetes Institute, spoke with the crowd and said that Type 1 Diabetes is increasing and doubling every 20 years, but for children under the age of five, Type 1 Diabetes is doubling every 10 years.

However, with the support of people like those who participated in the walk on Saturday morning, research can be done and advancements can be made, such as what happened with the creation of the artificial pancreas that launched in 2006.