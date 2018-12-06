 Skip to main content
EPOCH Sarasota launches into the future

The new luxury condos launch event was on Dec. 5
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

EPOCH Sarasota is soaring to new heights with the recently announced launch, celebrated with a reception at State of the Arts Gallery on Dec. 6.

The luxury condo tower located at 605 South Gulfstream Ave. is located right on Sarasota Bay, with 23 condos in the building. B. Pila Design of Miami designed the interior of the building, DWY Landcape Architects designed the building and Seaward Development is building EPOCH. 

Move in dates are planned in 2021. Prices start at $3 million.

