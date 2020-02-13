 Skip to main content
Braden River Middle's Family Career and Community Leaders of America hands out bowls of kisses to celebrate Valentine's Day and to remind people of those who are hungry and homeless.

Empty bowls but full hearts in East County

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Eighth graders Victoria Oliveira and Andrea Mondragon play a violin duet during the Empty Bowls dinner.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Eighth graders Katelyn White and Makenna Bradley, Our Daily Bread treasurer Robert Eikill and eighth grader Olivia Christman celebrate the donation from the Family Career and Community Leaders of America to Our Daily Bread.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Makenna Bradley, an eighth grader and Family Career and Community Leaders of America member, shows Andrea Rath the soup options available.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Skylar Armstrong, a seventh grader, stirs a pot of chicken gnocchi. "It feels amazing just helping the community," Armstrong says.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Gary Bergeron, Tom Brassard and Nicole Gulsby enjoy bowls of soup. "The soup is wonderful, and the orchestra is amazing," Brassard says.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Abrianna Williams, who is 5 years old, supports students at Braden River Middle School with her mother, Abigail Williams, who is a Spanish teacher at the school.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Andrea Mondragon, an eighth grader, carefully carries bowls of soup to serve to guests.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Layna Fennell, a sixth grader, serves desserts. Fennell joined Family Career and Community Leaders of America because she thought "it would be cool to help people."

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Michelle Lippincott supports her daughter, Jade, who is a seventh grader, during Empty Bowls. "I'm very proud of these girls and all their efforts," Michelle Lippincott says.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Tina and Kevin Fennell attend the Empty Bowls to support their daughter Layna Fennell, a sixth grader. Tina Fennell says the Family Career and Community Leaders of America has been a great club for her daughter.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Ivelisse Rivera and Cecilia Contreras with Gleaner Life Insurance Society enjoy their soup. Gleaner Life Insurance Society was one of the sponsors of the event.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Edna Diaz, an eighth grader, pours drinks for guests at Empty Bowls. This is Diaz's first year in Family Career and Community Leaders of America.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Edna Diaz, an eighth grader, and Marian Aguirre, a seventh grader, love their first year in Family Career and Community Leaders of America. Both students joined to make a different in their community.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Liliana Vazquez, an eighth grader and president of the Family Career and Community Leaders of America, puts new place settings on the table for new guests. "I like how [Empty Bowls] brings everybody together," Vazquez says.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 |

Braden River Middle's FCCLA hosts Empty Bowls to raise money for Our Daily Bread of Bradenton.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Community members and Braden River Middle School families, teachers and staff left the school Feb. 13 with empty bowls at their tables but their stomachs and hearts full.

Braden River Middle's Family Career and Community Leaders of America hosted an Empty Bowls dinner at the school Feb. 13 to raise money for Our Daily Bread of Bradenton. By the end of the night, the club had raised at least $1,100.

"I like the event because it's helping people who need it most," said Olivia Christman, an eighth grade FCCLA member. "There are so many hungry people and people experiencing poverty every day. Most people don't realize it because they have the privilege of having food at home."

Community members, parents, faculty and staff were delighted to see members of the FCCLA working hard to serve participants their drinks, soup and dessert for a good cause.

"It's always nice to see young people volunteer," said Robert Eikill, the volunteer treasurer for Our Daily Bread. "Young people should at least get some exposure to the homelessness problem."

