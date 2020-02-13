Community members and Braden River Middle School families, teachers and staff left the school Feb. 13 with empty bowls at their tables but their stomachs and hearts full.

Braden River Middle's Family Career and Community Leaders of America hosted an Empty Bowls dinner at the school Feb. 13 to raise money for Our Daily Bread of Bradenton. By the end of the night, the club had raised at least $1,100.

"I like the event because it's helping people who need it most," said Olivia Christman, an eighth grade FCCLA member. "There are so many hungry people and people experiencing poverty every day. Most people don't realize it because they have the privilege of having food at home."

Community members, parents, faculty and staff were delighted to see members of the FCCLA working hard to serve participants their drinks, soup and dessert for a good cause.

"It's always nice to see young people volunteer," said Robert Eikill, the volunteer treasurer for Our Daily Bread. "Young people should at least get some exposure to the homelessness problem."