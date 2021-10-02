 Skip to main content
Honorary chairwoman Ginger Judge surprised guests with a fireworks reveal.

Easterseals Happiness House thrills supporters at 75th Anniversary gala

Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 |

Easterseals Happiness House President and CEO Tom Waters, honorary co-chairs Terri Klauber, Ginger Judge and Michael Klauber

Co-chairs Barbara and Joe Najmy

Easterseals board members and supporters

Jessica Behrndt, Billy Scadlock the mime and Patrick Ferlise

More than 400 people attended the event.

Samantha Walsh

Shelby Lutinski and Marvin Massenburg

More than 400 people attended the event.

KK Brady, Mia Washington and Cody Brady

Tanya and Jon Hart

Asa Thomas and Dominic Harris

Carolina Arias and Michael Zaccari

Arden Zink and Jeff Loffredo

Sydney and Joe Gruters

Josh Haas and Autumn McConnell with Inna and Steve Snyder

Sheldon Rhoden sang with Ariel Blue.

Renee Phinney and Glenn Rieth

Sheryl Vieira with John and Sandy Barry

Tom Taylor and Margaret Wise

Debbie and Chance Horvath

Blake Wallenda slowly but surely walked over a surprised audience.

Mica Minero with Kirk Loveday

Suriya Khong and Jasmine Akins

Ruth Rojas, David Koffman, co-chairwoman Donna Koffman and Javier Rojas

Clint and Heather Kasten, Easterseals President and CEO Tom Waters, Peggy Kronus, Jerry Lamb, Florida Sen. Joe Gruters and Circus Arts Conservatory co-founders Dolly Jacobs and Pedro Reis

Event speaker Amanda Corcoran with Pavitra Ciavardone

Blake Wallenda slowly but surely walked over a surprised audience.

Brian Tomori with Rachel Drude-Tomori

Dejay and Ashley Salmons

Linda and Mark Midyett

Sarah Percy and Sharmaine Blackstone

Ariel Blue sang throughout the night.

Emcee Brent Greeno kicked off the program.

President and CEO Tom Waters kept the crowd engaged.

Co-chairman Joe Najmy received a appreciative gift.

The event was held at the Circus Arts Conservatory on Oct. 2.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Easterseals Happiness House had a few tricks up its sleeve for its 75th anniversary gala on Oct. 2.

It was a night of reminiscing and recognition for the organization, which celebrated decades of providing services for children with physical and mental disabilities. More than 400 supporters filled the Circus Arts Conservatory's Sailor Circus Arena for a night of mingling, fundraising and fun. 

After a social hour featuring Circus Arts Conservatory students showing their acrobatic abilities and unicycling through the crowds, guests settled down for dinner and the night's program.

President and CEO Tom Waters joined event chair Barbara Najmy to thank supporters and recognize the amount raised in support of Easterseals' services. The organization recently raised more than $250,000 with help from the Louis & Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust during its 75 Days of Giving fundraising campaign.

The program was interrupted a few times, though, by some circus acts. 

Blake Wallenda dazzled the crowd with a surprise wire walk back and forth across the length of the arena. Later on, honorary chair Ginger Judge was recognized for her 50 years of volunteering and devotion to Easterseals with a bang.

Judge hid inside a massive celebratory cake and emerged to fireworks and applause from the crowd. 

