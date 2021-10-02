Easterseals Happiness House thrills supporters at 75th Anniversary gala

Easterseals Happiness House had a few tricks up its sleeve for its 75th anniversary gala on Oct. 2.

It was a night of reminiscing and recognition for the organization, which celebrated decades of providing services for children with physical and mental disabilities. More than 400 supporters filled the Circus Arts Conservatory's Sailor Circus Arena for a night of mingling, fundraising and fun.

After a social hour featuring Circus Arts Conservatory students showing their acrobatic abilities and unicycling through the crowds, guests settled down for dinner and the night's program.

President and CEO Tom Waters joined event chair Barbara Najmy to thank supporters and recognize the amount raised in support of Easterseals' services. The organization recently raised more than $250,000 with help from the Louis & Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust during its 75 Days of Giving fundraising campaign.

The program was interrupted a few times, though, by some circus acts.

Blake Wallenda dazzled the crowd with a surprise wire walk back and forth across the length of the arena. Later on, honorary chair Ginger Judge was recognized for her 50 years of volunteering and devotion to Easterseals with a bang.

Judge hid inside a massive celebratory cake and emerged to fireworks and applause from the crowd.