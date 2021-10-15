 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sheila Colletta balances a water balloon on a spoon during a relay race. The race was one of the activities in the fitness boot camp during University Park Country Club's Pink Week.

East Bradenton community hosts second annual Pink Week

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Sheila Colletta balances a water balloon on a spoon during a relay race. The race was one of the activities in the fitness boot camp during University Park Country Club's Pink Week.

Ellen Rothbaum celebrates her win in musical squats. Just like musical chairs, participants ran around in a circle until the music stopped. They had to find a mat to do a squat on and whoever couldn't find a mat was out.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Ellen Rothbaum celebrates her win in musical squats. Just like musical chairs, participants ran around in a circle until the music stopped. They had to find a mat to do a squat on and whoever couldn't find a mat was out.

Daniela Soiman, Pam Glazer, Carol Shabe, Gwen Murphy and Lynne Richbourg celebrate a win in the water balloon spoon power walk relay.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Daniela Soiman, Pam Glazer, Carol Shabe, Gwen Murphy and Lynne Richbourg celebrate a win in the water balloon spoon power walk relay.

Kelly Reeve, Rose Waag and Debbie Dietz try to earn points in the tennis skills challenge.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Kelly Reeve, Rose Waag and Debbie Dietz try to earn points in the tennis skills challenge.

Dale Otterman squats during musical squats, securing her place in the next round.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Dale Otterman squats during musical squats, securing her place in the next round.

Ellie Pinansky and Dale Otterman cheer for the final three participants in musical squats.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Ellie Pinansky and Dale Otterman cheer for the final three participants in musical squats.

Pat Kempl runs around a circle of mats as music plays waiting until the music stops so she can get on a mat in musical squats.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Pat Kempl runs around a circle of mats as music plays waiting until the music stops so she can get on a mat in musical squats.

Barbara Somma, who is a co-chair of University Park Country Club's Pink Week, and Sue Marillier, the personal trainer manager, thank everyone for participating in the fitness bootcamp.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Barbara Somma, who is a co-chair of University Park Country Club's Pink Week, and Sue Marillier, the personal trainer manager, thank everyone for participating in the fitness bootcamp.

Gail Snyder passes a ball overhead to Debbie Gatlin.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Gail Snyder passes a ball overhead to Debbie Gatlin.

Kelly Reeve uses a forehand stroke to try to earn points for the tennis competition.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Kelly Reeve uses a forehand stroke to try to earn points for the tennis competition.

Rose Waag hits the ball to try to have it land in a hula hoop, bin or cornhole board so she can earn points in the tennis skills match.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Rose Waag hits the ball to try to have it land in a hula hoop, bin or cornhole board so she can earn points in the tennis skills match.

Barbara Somma, who is a co-chair of University Park Country Club's Pink Week, and Joe Lissi, the director of tennis and fitness, are ready for the tennis competition, which had 32 participants.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Barbara Somma, who is a co-chair of University Park Country Club's Pink Week, and Joe Lissi, the director of tennis and fitness, are ready for the tennis competition, which had 32 participants.

Residents watch as Ursula Ruckli competes against Ellen Rothbaum for the final mat in musical squats during the fitness boot camp.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Residents watch as Ursula Ruckli competes against Ellen Rothbaum for the final mat in musical squats during the fitness boot camp.

Gail Snyer and Gwen Murphy run alongside each other during musical squats.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Gail Snyer and Gwen Murphy run alongside each other during musical squats.

Daniela Soiman squats after securing a mat during musical squats.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Daniela Soiman squats after securing a mat during musical squats.

Fitness boot camp participants run around a circle of mats as music plays during musical squats. This year was the first year the fitness boot camp included musical squats.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Fitness boot camp participants run around a circle of mats as music plays during musical squats. This year was the first year the fitness boot camp included musical squats.

University Park Country Club residents enjoy the fitness boot camp as part of Pink Week to support the American Cancer Society.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

University Park Country Club residents enjoy the fitness boot camp as part of Pink Week to support the American Cancer Society.

Pam Glazer and her teammates continue doing planks as Gwen Murphy runs to the front in the plank relay.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Pam Glazer and her teammates continue doing planks as Gwen Murphy runs to the front in the plank relay.

Annie Walsh does a plank alongside her teammates as Ellie Pinansky runs to the front of the line in a plank relay race.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Annie Walsh does a plank alongside her teammates as Ellie Pinansky runs to the front of the line in a plank relay race.

Pam Glazer and Sheila Colletta are careful not to drop their water balloons.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Pam Glazer and Sheila Colletta are careful not to drop their water balloons.

Tennis competition participants try to land a tennis ball in a hula hoop, bin or on a cornhole board to earn points and prizes.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Tennis competition participants try to land a tennis ball in a hula hoop, bin or on a cornhole board to earn points and prizes.

Share
University Park Country Club supports the American Cancer Society by raising funds through golf tournaments, a fitness boot camp, tennis competition and community walk.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

University Park Country Club's Ellen Rothbaum and Ursula Ruckli ran around a mat as music played and their fellow University Park Country Club residents cheered. 

When the music stopped, Rothbaum was able to step on the mat and hold a squat just a second before Ruckli.

Rothbaum threw her hands in the air with excitement over her victory in musical squats, which was one of the activities during a fitness boot camp for the community's second annual Pink Week Oct. 15.

University Park Country Club hosted the fitness boot camp, golf tournaments, a tennis competition and more to raise money for the American Cancer Society. The community raised more than $35,000, and an anonymous donor will match what the community raised. 

"One of the things that's been the most heartwarming part of all of this is the way the community has come together," said Barbara Somma, a co-chair of Pink Week. "The staff has bent over backward to make sure this all works."

University Park Country Club's Ellie Pinansky, who has been in remission from breast cancer for 10 years, was pleased to see dozens of people participating in the different events throughout Pink Week, which started Oct. 12. 

Pinansky participated in a golf tournament and the fitness boot camp. She said the water balloon spoon power walk relay was her favorite activity in the boot camp.

"It was a riot," Pinansky said with a laugh. "The balloons broke before you could even get off the starting block."

Pink Week ended Oct. 16 with a community walk. Somma said cancer survivors will lead the community walk around holes 10 through 13 of the golf course. 

"It'll be a nice way to honor survivors," Somma said.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement