East Bradenton community hosts second annual Pink Week

University Park Country Club's Ellen Rothbaum and Ursula Ruckli ran around a mat as music played and their fellow University Park Country Club residents cheered.

When the music stopped, Rothbaum was able to step on the mat and hold a squat just a second before Ruckli.

Rothbaum threw her hands in the air with excitement over her victory in musical squats, which was one of the activities during a fitness boot camp for the community's second annual Pink Week Oct. 15.

University Park Country Club hosted the fitness boot camp, golf tournaments, a tennis competition and more to raise money for the American Cancer Society. The community raised more than $35,000, and an anonymous donor will match what the community raised.

"One of the things that's been the most heartwarming part of all of this is the way the community has come together," said Barbara Somma, a co-chair of Pink Week. "The staff has bent over backward to make sure this all works."

University Park Country Club's Ellie Pinansky, who has been in remission from breast cancer for 10 years, was pleased to see dozens of people participating in the different events throughout Pink Week, which started Oct. 12.

Pinansky participated in a golf tournament and the fitness boot camp. She said the water balloon spoon power walk relay was her favorite activity in the boot camp.

"It was a riot," Pinansky said with a laugh. "The balloons broke before you could even get off the starting block."

Pink Week ended Oct. 16 with a community walk. Somma said cancer survivors will lead the community walk around holes 10 through 13 of the golf course.

"It'll be a nice way to honor survivors," Somma said.