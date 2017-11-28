 Skip to main content
Chairwoman of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Lori Ruth and LWRBA Executive Director Heather Kasten.

East and West network at business expo

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017

Jen Milne and Janice Reed of Waterlefe

Amanda Arnold and Hayley Muzzillo of Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club

Amy Parker, Denise Jodoin and Kristi Lavenduski

Shelly VanDusen and Christine Witt of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast

Taura Hammil and Jalex Scott of Escape Downtown

Gregg Pember, David Mercier and Eddie Bauer of SouthTech

Sandi Dietrich and Kiley Eastman Riccardi of Michael Saunders & Company

Amy Hernden, Katie Erenati and Samantha Byrd of Mote Marine Laboratory

Jesse White, Diane Lawson, Chris Eason and Cindy Migone

Bruce and Lori Abramson of Legal Shield

Kristine Nonnemacher, Veronica Bizarro and Stephanie Klos of Chart House

Mario Garruto and Jamie Johnson of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center

Debbie Shaffer and Trish Brown of Veteran Air

Margo McQueen, Jenny Lusk and Milton Bontrager of Home-Tech

Renae’ LeBlanc and Michele Glisson of Glisson-LeBlanc Insurance

Jamie Hammersley and Matt Andrus of Anna Maria Oyster Bar

Jacci Shovlin and George Garmon of G. Fried Flooring

More than 100 vendors attended the 2017 East Meets West Regional Business Expo on Nov. 28.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor


Networking was the name of the game Nov. 28 at Robarts Arena.

More than 100 vendors lined the arena floor as members and guests of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce and the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance gathered for the ninth annual East Meets West Regional Business Expo.

Despite being postponed because of Hurricane Irma, the expo still met its goal of bringing businesses together.

“I would say my favorite part is all of the business creating commerce,” LWRBA Executive Director Heather Kasten said.

Eight restaurants offered bite-size samplings while attendees wandered from booth to booth, some collecting stamps on their “passport,” which entered them into a drawing for two tickets on Southwest Airlines to anywhere in the United States.

