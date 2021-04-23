 Skip to main content
Doris Anne Prieur mans the Mote table.

Longboat Island Chapel walks the walk, talks the talk for Earth Day

Bliss and Lark Rippy with Tim Thurman

Irina LaRose, Ray Sellers, Heather Sellers and Cyndi Seamon

Heather Sellers shows a model cage to Lark Rippy at the Save Our Seabirds table.

Tim Thurman, right, explains turtle nesting and hatching to Lark and Bliss Rippy.

Bliss and Lark Rippy explore the Longboat Key Turtle Watch table.

Bliss and Lark Rippy take a walk through the garden with Irina LaRose.

Jack and Jan Trift

Lark Rippy reviews Florida Forest Service's table.

Deborah Gardner and Amy Price

Ross Johnston teaches a group about mangroves.

Terri Driver, right shows Longboat Key Turtle Watch materials.

A local chapter of the Audubon Society taught attendees about trees and birds.

Jack Trift watches a bay walk.

Ross Johnston leads a bay walk.

Hermione Gilpin presents a talk on Marie Selby Botanical Gardens' master plan.

Katzy and CJ Nager

An unexpected guest showed up early.

Trash art made by young turtle walker Giana Clarke.

Attendees sat in the garden to hear from speakers every 30 minutes.

Of course, recycling bins were available throughout the grounds.

Gene Campbell, Donna Finney and Pat Dupps welcome attendees.

Judy Govalet greets attendees.

PHOTO C...The phalaenopsis orchid likes the same kinds of temperatures humans do — about 60 degrees at night and 70-80 during the day. This orchid also likes humidity.

PHOTO D...The red button ginger plant grows three to four feet tall and produces edible flowers in later winter and early spring.

PHOTO A.....The red shrimp plant is named for its shrimp-shaped red leaves that protect a white flower. Hummingbirds love the flower.

PHOTO E....The Areca palm is also called a butterfly palm. It's native to Madagascar, but loves the warm, salty weather of Longboat Key.

The easily identifiable sabal palm is native to the southern United States. It's also the state tree of Florida.

PHOTO B....The star jasmine is a hardy vine with plentiful flowers. Sometimes, the flowers are used in perfumes.

PHOTO F,,,,The jatropha tree is another Florida-loving, hummingbird-attracting blooming plant. Its bright red flowers can be seen 365 days a year.

Shell ginger is named for its flowers, which resemble tiny pearly shells. Their leaves can be used for food or medicine.

Shell ginger leaves.

Wart fern likes to creep along the ground and stays in the shade.

The church put nature front and center during its first-ever ecological showcase.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

CJ and Katzy Nager just wanted a nice place to take a walk away from their regular neighborhood routine. When they showed up at Longboat Island Chapel for the Earth Day Walks and Talks event on April 22, they got more than they expected.

Yes, they had a place to walk in the shade of the chapel’s garden and along the bay, but they also had the opportunity to visit with organizations at educational tables set up around the garden. 

“It’s the first Earth Day event we’ve seen, but it’s such a good idea,” CJ said. 

Attendees came and went throughout the day as they explored the spaces. Presenters set up tables in the Friendship Garden, behind the church and in front of the entrance to the church, and there were talks given by presenters every 30 minutes in the gazebo. Speakers throughout the garden ensured no one missed out on a talk if they were taking time to explore the plants labeled by the Manatee River Garden Club. At one point during the day, a volunteer counted more than 100 cars in the chapel’s parking lot. 

“It doesn’t seem crowded because everyone is spread out,” chapel volunteer Lesley Rife said. “I think it’s been a huge success. Some people didn’t even know we had a garden.”

Volunteers passed out flyers around town and called friend to spread the word. Jack and Jan Trift, a local couple, were sitting at a table on Anna Maria Island when they were approached by a woman with a flyer for the event. They came by and wound up staying for the presentations and a bay walk.

“I took a half day off work for this,” Jan Trift said. “We’re also looking for places to volunteer when we retire.” 

Lark Rippy, 11, who came with 9-year-old sister Bliss and family friend Irina LaRose, said she tries to celebrate Earth Day every day by saying no to straws, plastic cups and bags and by cutting up old shirts into strips that she weaves into washcloths. The girls made their way around each station and by the end, Lark Rippy had a thick stack of pamphlets she’d collected throughout the day. 

The phalaenopsis orchid likes the same kinds of temperatures humans do — about 60 degrees at night and 70-80 during the day. This orchid also likes humidity.

“I enjoyed that lots of organizations work to educate people so they can support them and make a difference,” Lark Rippy said. “I learned about organizations I knew a little about but wanted to learn more.” 

The jatropha tree is another Florida-loving, hummingbird-attracting blooming plant. Its bright red flowers can be seen 365 days a year.
The star jasmine is a hardy vine with plentiful flowers. Sometimes, the flowers are used in perfumes.

The participating organizations were Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, whose education specialist Ross Johnston held guided bay walks that were a hit throughout the day, as well as Save Our Seabirds, Longboat Key Turtle Watch, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast, Florida Forest Service, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program. The latter two were the keynote speakers and held longer talks indoors. 

Fun facts about local organisms and ways to keep the local environment healthy and beautiful floated from table to table. There was almost too much to see, and several attendees wound up staying longer than they planned, and one woman brought a sandwich because she knew she’d want to stay throughout the afternoon. Those who came left brimming with more knowledge than they’d expected. 

“We accepted donations and taught about Save Our Seabirds,” volunteer Heather Sellers said. “A lot of people didn’t know they have resident birds there.” 

Originally, the chapel had discussed holding the event in honor of Arbor Day, but moved it to Earth Day. Chapel member Ingrid McClellan was one of the masterminds behind the event, along with Joan Partridge.

McClellan said they’re looking at making Earth Day Walks and Talks an annual event. 

“I think we did good for the earth today,” McClellan said. 

 

 

