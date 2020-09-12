Dyeing to enjoy Main Street at Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch’s Kelly Keiton and her 7-year-old daughter, Douggin, headed out for a mother-daughter day Sept. 12 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

The Keitons joined at least 27 mothers and their children to do a mother-kids workout in the street before tie-dying shirts during a party organized by Barre3 and Let’s Create Art.

“We’re having a good mother-daughter day with exercise and painting before we go to the pottery place and do more painting,” Keiton said.

ww“We’ll probably get a cookie or two or some ice cream.”

Nikki Roenicke, owner of Barre3, said she understands people might not be comfortable coming into the studio due to COVID-19, so she wanted to create an opportunity for exercise while being socially distant.

“We thought, why not take it to the street?” Roenicke said.

Greenbrook’s Allison McSherry said the tie-dye party was a great way to start the weekend. She participated in the event with her daughters, 5-year-old Scarlett and 4-year-old Kenna.