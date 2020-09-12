 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch's Stephanie Boyd gets to show her daughters Madelyn Boyd, 12, and Scarlett Boyd, 8, what she does as a trainer at Barre3.

Dyeing to enjoy Main Street at Lakewood Ranch

At least 27 mothers and their children participate in Barre3 and Let's Create Art's tie-dye party on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. The group did a workout before tie-dying shirts.

Del Tierra's Ashton Coelho, who is 3 years old, mimics the movements his mother, Cristina Coelho, makes.

Lakewood Ranch's Caitlyn Torres wears a matching outfit with her 4-year-old daughter Emersyn Torres. "We had a blast," Caitlyn Torres says.

Barre3 instructor Jenna Phillips has help leading the group from her 6-year-old son Jackson Phillips. Jackson Phillips' favorite position was the Superman pose.

Lakewood Ranch's Douggin Keiton, who is 7, starts her mother-daughter day with her mother, Kelly Keiton, at the tie-dye party.

Lakewood Ranch's Dallyn Doehr, who is 4 years old, does squats with her mother, Alexx Doehr. Dallyn Doehr enjoyed doing the big stretches.

Lakewood Ranch's Lindsey Hassett reaches to the sky while watching her 2-year-old daughter Everly do the same.

The tie-dye party was a great start to the weekend for Greenbrook's Allison McSherry and her daughters Kenna McSherry, who is 5 years old, and Scarlett McSherry, who is 4 years old.

Sarasota's Kristyn Lubrano and her 6-year-old daughter Ella Lubrano try to balance on one foot while holding onto each other.

Lakewood Ranch's Dallyn Doehr, who is 4 years old, sits on top of her mother, Alexx Doehr while she works out.

Lakewood Ranch's Lea Laney sits atop her mother, Mariana Neumann, during the workout.

Barre3 instructor Jenna Phillips leads the group with her 6-year-old son Jackson Phillips by her side.

Caspian Reeves, who is 2 years old, matches shirts with his mother, Ashley McLeod.

Sarasota's Presley Pope has fun working out and tie-dying shirts with her 6-year-old sister Piper Pope and mother, Liz Pope.

Lakewood Ranch's Madelyn Boyd shows off her tie-dye shirt. She chose to put rubber bands on the shirt for it to look like an accordion and then used random colors to dye it.

Lakewood Ranch's Sydney Cross, who is 4 years old, adds dye to her shirt.

Lakewood Ranch mothers enjoy time with their kids during Barre3 and Let's Create Art's tie-dye party.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch’s Kelly Keiton and her 7-year-old daughter, Douggin, headed out for a mother-daughter day Sept. 12 at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

The Keitons joined at least 27 mothers and their children to do a mother-kids workout in the street before tie-dying shirts during a party organized by Barre3 and Let’s Create Art.

“We’re having a good mother-daughter day with exercise and painting before we go to the pottery place and do more painting,” Keiton said. 

ww“We’ll probably get a cookie or two or some ice cream.”

Nikki Roenicke, owner of Barre3, said she understands people might not be comfortable coming into the studio due to COVID-19, so she wanted to create an opportunity for exercise while being socially distant.

“We thought, why not take it to the street?” Roenicke said.

Greenbrook’s Allison McSherry said the tie-dye party was a great way to start the weekend. She participated in the event with her daughters, 5-year-old Scarlett and 4-year-old Kenna.

