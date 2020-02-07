Dream Weaver Collection celebrates 30 years in Sarasota

For 30 years, Dream Weaver Collection on St. Armands Circle has blurred the line between a clothing store and an art gallery.

As owner Joan Morgan celebrated 30 years on the Circle on Feb. 6, dozens of friends, fellow business-owners, previous customers and well-wishers filled Dream Weaver and the attached store Planet, which opened in 2009. Attendees were invited to sip on wine and champagne and snack on cheeses and fruits, while friends and customers modeled vintage Dream Weaver outfits. On a table sat multiple photo books of snapshots of Dream Weaver through the years.

“We’re going down Memory Lane,” Morgan said. “It’s hysterical to see all of us 20 years ago.”

The store, among the longest-running retail outfits in St. Armands Circle, sells what Morgan refers to as “wearable art.” Hand-painted scarves and blouses drape around intricately stitched jackets. Morgan works with small American and European designers to stock her store with artistic pieces that are unique, one-of-a-kind or limited edition.

Among the store’s unique aspects are the constant dogs in Dream Weaver, always one of Morgan’s own. During the celebration, Tessa was the store’s mascot of sorts.

“The husbands will sit and pet them,” Morgan said.

During the celebration, Morgan held a contest in which previous customers competed against each other to bring in the oldest outfit from Dream Weaver Collection. First place got to pick from a dozen items Morgan was giving away as prizes, then second place and so on. Since Morgan previously had a store in Martha’s Vineyard, some clothes dated further back than 30 years.

“The clothes here you can wear forever,” said Jan Grzep, who modeled various vintage outfits throughout the evening. “They’re not trendy, they’re classic.”

Amidst Grzep and other models, outfits from the 1990s dressed mannequins throughout the store during the anniversary celebration and Morgan swapped stories with customers from years ago.