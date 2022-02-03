 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Dr. Henry Lous Gates Jr. speaks the the crowd.

Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. leads Library Foundation luncheon

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 |

Dr. Henry Lous Gates Jr. speaks the the crowd.

Andy Sulavik and Director Renee Di Pilato

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 |

Andy Sulavik and Director Renee Di Pilato

Charlayne Hunter Gault and Dr. Henry Lous Gates Jr. sign books for an eager audience.

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 |

Charlayne Hunter Gault and Dr. Henry Lous Gates Jr. sign books for an eager audience.

Charlayne Hunter Gault addresses the crowd.

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 |

Charlayne Hunter Gault addresses the crowd.

A crowd eagerly waited to have their copies of 'The Black Church' signed by Dr. Henry Lous Gates Jr.

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 |

A crowd eagerly waited to have their copies of 'The Black Church' signed by Dr. Henry Lous Gates Jr.

Dr. Henry Lous Gates Jr. signs books for an eager audience.

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 |

Dr. Henry Lous Gates Jr. signs books for an eager audience.

Dr. Henry Lous Gates Jr. signs books for an eager audience.

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 |

Dr. Henry Lous Gates Jr. signs books for an eager audience.

Joseph Wharton and Lou Bertha McKenzie-Wharton

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 |

Joseph Wharton and Lou Bertha McKenzie-Wharton

James Monahan, Georgi Court and Andy Samberg

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 |

James Monahan, Georgi Court and Andy Samberg

More than 400 people attended the luncheon.

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 |

More than 400 people attended the luncheon.

Keith Monda and Veronica Brady

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 |

Keith Monda and Veronica Brady

Laura Spencer and Sarah Papps

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 |

Laura Spencer and Sarah Papps

Sidney Holec, Phyllis Schultz, Matt Gromet and Pamela Steves

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 |

Sidney Holec, Phyllis Schultz, Matt Gromet and Pamela Steves

More than 400 people attended the luncheon.

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 |

More than 400 people attended the luncheon.

Kelly Borgia and Amber Lamerson

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 |

Kelly Borgia and Amber Lamerson

Patricia Courtous, Pamela Gore Meade and Barbara Richards

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 |

Patricia Courtous, Pamela Gore Meade and Barbara Richards

Nancy Deterg and Kay Carroll

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 |

Nancy Deterg and Kay Carroll

Charlie Anne Syprett, LaKisha Kinsey-Sallis and Susan Burns

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 |

Charlie Anne Syprett, LaKisha Kinsey-Sallis and Susan Burns

Share
The acclaimed author was the guest of honor at the 10th annual luncheon on Feb. 3.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Library Foundation for Sarasota County brought Dr. Henry Luis Gates Jr. to its 10th annual Love Our Libraries luncheon Feb. 3. 

The event kicked off with a VIP reception outside Art Center Sarasota, where the renowned professor, author and intellectual signed a number of copies of his book "The Black Church" for excited attendees. His longtime friend and fellow author Charlayne Hunter-Gault later joined him to sign books.

When the VIP event had finished, more than 400 attendees later filled the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium for the annual luncheon. Guests briefly mingled before sitting down for the program to begin.

Gates spoke to his life experiences; his latest book, "The Black Church"; and his long-standing friendship with Hunter-Gault. The event concluded with a Q&A with Gates and Hunter-Gault. 

The annual luncheon benefits the Library Foundation's work providing book-donation programs, creation stations, digital resources and more. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement