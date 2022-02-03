Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. leads Library Foundation luncheon

The Library Foundation for Sarasota County brought Dr. Henry Luis Gates Jr. to its 10th annual Love Our Libraries luncheon Feb. 3.

The event kicked off with a VIP reception outside Art Center Sarasota, where the renowned professor, author and intellectual signed a number of copies of his book "The Black Church" for excited attendees. His longtime friend and fellow author Charlayne Hunter-Gault later joined him to sign books.

When the VIP event had finished, more than 400 attendees later filled the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium for the annual luncheon. Guests briefly mingled before sitting down for the program to begin.

Gates spoke to his life experiences; his latest book, "The Black Church"; and his long-standing friendship with Hunter-Gault. The event concluded with a Q&A with Gates and Hunter-Gault.

The annual luncheon benefits the Library Foundation's work providing book-donation programs, creation stations, digital resources and more.