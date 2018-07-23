Downtown condo at The Jewel sells $4,212,000

A condominium in The Jewel tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Richard Robb, trustee, and Nancy Robb, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1001 condominium at 1301 Main St. to Robert and Elizabeth Pozen, of Boston, for $4,212,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,059 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $3,275,000 in 2016.

The unit comprises the 10th floor of the 18-floor building, which includes common areas featuring a weight room, outdoor kitchen, pool and spa, putting green and pickleball court. The residence, listed by Betsy Sublett with Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate in downtown Sarasota, has 380 square feet of terrace that overlooks Sarasota Bay and the downtown skyline.

SARASOTA

Southpointe Shores

James and Deanna Joyce, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7655 Cove Terrace to Rosemary Donohue, of Sarasota, for $2.1 million. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,033 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,475,000 in 2015.

Vue

David Schirmer, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 1504 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Peter and Carol Guymer, of Sarasota, for $1,535,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,810 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,163,000 in March.

Bungalow Hill

Shannon Sims, of Sarasota, sold her home at 943 Citrus Ave. to Daniel and Lisa Cooper, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,222 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,175,000 in 2015.

Poinsettia Park

Jeff and Toni Cusumano, of Lakewood Ranch, sold two properties at 1924 Bougainvillea St. to Phuc Pham and Faith Stutzman, of Sarasota, for $1.1 million. The first property was built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,185 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1948, it has one bath and 704 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $1.25 million in 2015.

Condominium on the Bay

Wendy LaGuardia, Mildred Larson and Peter Larson, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 1514 condominium at 988 Boulevard of the Arts to Clyde and Mary Thomas, of Sarasota, for $980,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $705,000 in 2017.

Joel and Jane Larus, of Pittsboro, N.C., sold their Unit 217 condominium at 988 Boulevard of the Arts to Brian and Ann Barbieri, of Fort Wayne, Ind., for $800,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,315 square feet of living area.

Phillippi Gardens

Robert and Jodi Caragiulo, of Siesta Key, sold their home at 5580 Ships Channel Circle to Joseph and Jazmin Lesnick, of Sarasota, for $695,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,372 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 2011.

Buccaneer Bay

Linda Piro, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1847 Buccaneer Court to Ronald and Kelli Heidel, of Sarasota, for $675,000. Built in 1986, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,538 square feet of living area.

The Landings Carriage House

Carole Gates sold her Unit 52 condominium at 1714 S. Kestral Park Way to Terry Black, of Sarasota, for $385,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,368 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $388,000 in 2016.

Riverview Manor

Brandon Cloud, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2551 Waterview Court to Kent and Lauren Hayes, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,301 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2015.

Phillippi Landings

Mirza Rashid Beg, of Bradenton, sold his Unit 502 condominium at 5591 Cannes Circle to Thomas Tighe and Susan Gatlin, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $576,500 in 2006.

Gulf Gate East

Sangchan Chean sold the home at 3821 Easton St. to Diane Theron Cuna, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,775 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $204,000 in 2001.

Loma Linda Park

Clifton Durrance, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2147 Floyd St. to James and Celia Perkins, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,464 square feet of living area.

Briarwood

Vicente and Sulamita Salgado, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5125 McCallum Terrace to Travis and Amy Garner, of Sarasota, for $299,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,635 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $167,100 in 2012.

Gulf Gate

Jeffrey and Amanda Torney, of Ira, Mich., sold their home at 2637 Bispham Road to Samuel and Krista Major, of Sarasota, for $299,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,878 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2009.

Mary Lynn Koctur, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6518 Keystone Drive to Marc Florio and Janine O’Reilly, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,247 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $68,000 in 1988.

South Gate

Jonathan and Ligia Hall, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2746 Tangelo Drive to Todd Duncan, of Sarasota, for $279,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,807 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $197,000 in 2015.

Greenbriar Homes

Katie Mae Beiler, of Millerstown, Pa., sold the home at 2884 Wood St. to Mervin Hochstetler, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,887 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $259,000 in 2016.

Ridgewood

Fabian Hankerson, Thomas Eubanks Jr. and Bonnie Eubanks, of Ellenton, sold their home at 4414 Riverwood Ave. to Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC for $263,000. Built in 1971, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,101 square feet of living area.

Homelands Development

Seth Thompson, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2265 Datura St. to William Sands Jr., trustee, of Sarasota, for $259,900. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,218 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 2003.

Battle & Turner

DJJS Real Estate LLC sold the home at 2329 Hyde Park St. to Garry and Carol Best for $252,200. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $119,700 in 2014.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Isles

Robert and Lisa Bannon, of Daubery, Conn., sold their home at 5633 Cape Leyte Drive to William and Patricia Wall, of Riverhead, N.Y., for $985,000. Built in 1966, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,228 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $698,000 in 2013.

Sarasota Beach

Sandra McKelvey, of Ontario, Canada, sold the home at 5223 Calle Menorca to Peter and Angela Florian, of Sarasota, for $665,000. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,697 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 1998.

Fisherman’s Haven

Todd and Joy Smith, trustees, sold the Unit 603 condominium at 9150 Blind Pass Road to J. Brady Young, of Roswell, Ga., for $628,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,450 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2017.

Harbour Towne

Norman and Martha McIntyre, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 210 condominium at 1251 Dockside Place to Frank Emmerling, of Siesta Key, for $610,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,737 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 1991.

The Palm Bay Club of Sarasota

Cheng Ren and Ping Zhang, of Tianjin, China, sold their Unit N-2 condominium at 5962 Midnight Pass Road to DT3 Gulf LLC for $560,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,043 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2010.

248 East Main LLC sold the Unit 310 condominium at 5961 Midnight Pass Road to Troy and Amy Smith, of Leo, Ind., for $452,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,000 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2010.

Bay Oaks

Darren and Janet Guarino, of Howell, N.J., sold their Unit E-43 condominium at 6157 Midnight Pass Road to Carolyn Namowicz and Joshua Holat, of Waterford, Wis., for $352,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,101 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $263,000 in 2007.

Polynesian Gardens

Todd Salemi and Paul Erbach, of Park Ridge, Ill., sold their Unit L-12 condominium at 1284 Moonmist Circle to John and Mary Williams, of Lafayette Hill, Pa., for $340,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $222,000 in 2012.

Siesta Harbor

Jeffrey Lovell and Debra Nelson, of Troy, N.Y., sold their Unit 110 condominium at 1350 N. Portofino Drive to David Tangeman, of Vandalia, Ohio, for $317,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 991 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,500 in 2012.

White Sands Village

James and Cheryl Dye sold their Unit 103 condominium at 5681 Midnight Pass Road to Gary and Melinda Earleywine, of Charlotte, N.C., for $317,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2007.

PALMER RANCH

Wildwood Acres

Billy and Linda Carter, of Arley, Ala., sold their home at 6530 Mandarin Road to Amita Holdings LLC for $1 million. Built in 1941, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,244 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 1994.

Deer Creek

Robert and Marti Walsleben sold their home at 8531 Woodbriar Drive to Winston Richie Jr. and Charlotte Golar Richie, of Sarasota, for $608,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,035 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $604,000 in 2017.

Savannah at Turtle Rock

Warren and Elaine Hill, trustees, sold the home at 5021 Hanging Moss Lane to Kenneth and Carol Stephen, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,837 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2001.

Sunrise Golf Club Estates

Lisa and Richard McGarrah, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6034 Approach Way to Renee Gillett, of Sarasota, for $340,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,796 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2016.

Isles of Sarasota

John and Lillian Kerns, of Telford, Pa., sold their home at 1591 Dorgali Drive to Patricia Griffith, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,500 in 2013.

Marbella

Michael Del Rossi, of Sarasota, sold his home at 6731 Paseo Castille to Alice Olriksen, of Sarasota, for $308,500. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,807 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $369,900 in 2005.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

D.R. Horton Inc. sold the home at 4464 Aqua Mirage St. to Carlos Augusto and Alessandra Carvalho, of Oviedo, for $250,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area.

OSPREY

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Timely Assistance Inc. sold the home at 975 Scherer Way to Edward and Nancy Lihan, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,401 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $337,500 in April.

Emerald Woods at Oaks III

Nina Edmonson, trustee, and James Edmonson, of Pinehurst, N.C., sold the home at 256 Turquoise Lane to Barry and Barbara Bell, of Osprey, for $440,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,351 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $387,500 in 2014.