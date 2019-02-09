Doggies for Duchenne draws record crowd in Lakewood Ranch

Sarasota's Matt Russell said he loves to run races that support a cause.

He must have had twice the fun in winning the fourth annual Doggies for Duchenne 5K Feb. 9 in Lakewood Ranch.

Those who participate in the Doggies for Duchenne event support both the Another Day for Gray foundation, which raises awareness of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and for the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch.

The event, which this year included a 5K runner/dog race, a Dry Tri (triathlon) and a workout competition, has raised more than $37,000 in the last three years for the two causes, including $17,118 last year.

Last year's event drew 227 entries and co-organizers Rebekah Boudrie and Monaka Oberer said 326 participants had been signed up before race day this year, with a few more expected the day of the event.

Russell won the 5K in 16:30.

Like Russell, most of the other participants just wanted to help some important causes.

"That's what we do," said Lakewood Ranch's Regina Morris, who is a member of the Lakewood Ranch Running Club.