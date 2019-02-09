 Skip to main content
It was Sarasota 8-year-old David LaBonte who broke out first at the start of the 5K, but it was Sarasota's Matt Russell, at right in the blue shirt, who won.

Doggies for Duchenne draws record crowd in Lakewood Ranch

Race co-organizer Rebekah Boudrie started each race with her air horn.

Rebekah Boudrie (back), Josh Davis, service dog Hooch, Monaka Oberer and Grayson Tullio share a moment before the race.

Retired Marine Regina Morris of the Lakewood Ranch Runners Club holds the flag for the National Anthem.

Sarasota's Matt Russell comes to the finish line as the 5K winner with support from race co-organizer Monaka Oberer

Sarasota's Matt Russell couldn't be stopped in winning the 5K in 16:30.

Palmetto's Sarah Calandra and Maddox, a chocolate lab, start the runners/dogs race.

Sarasota's Paul LaBonte, 9, David LaBonte, 8, and Levi Davis, 8, pay their respect to the flag during the National Anthem.

Travis English competed in the Dry Tri portion of the event where the rowing was done on machines inside CrossFit Lena.

Nakomis' Heather Butcher checks her time of 19:03 after she was the first women's finisher in the 5K.

Palmetto 3-year-old Savannah Cosens didn't run, but she got to dance with the Chick-fil-A mascot.

Louis the French poodle came to the event, but strictly as a spectator.

The runner/dog event competitors size each other up before the race.

Punta Gorda's Joe Smigel brought his German shepherd Maya to the race.

Competitors could smell a good race.

East County's Corey Peyerk placed second overall in the 5K.

Palmetto's Sarah Calandra and Maddox, a chocolate lab, get ready to run in the runners/dogs.

Rebekah Boudrie, Josh Davis and Monaka Oberer get together before the crush begins. Boudrie and Oberer are race organizers while Davis donated his CrossFit Lena gym for the event.

Sarasota's Sue and Tony Smith are snowbirds who were enjoying the warm weather for the race.

Volunteers Cora, Jordan and Zoe Baszmer of Windermere were some of the first to arrive before the sun came up.

The race benefits the Another Day for Gray foundation and the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Sarasota's Matt Russell said he loves to run races that support a cause.

He must have had twice the fun in winning the fourth annual Doggies for Duchenne 5K Feb. 9 in Lakewood Ranch.

Those who participate in the Doggies for Duchenne event support both the Another Day for Gray foundation, which raises awareness of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and for the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch.

The event, which this year included a 5K runner/dog race, a Dry Tri (triathlon) and a workout competition, has raised more than $37,000 in the last three years for the two causes, including $17,118 last year.

Last year's event drew 227 entries and co-organizers Rebekah Boudrie and Monaka Oberer said 326 participants had been signed up before race day this year, with a few more expected the day of the event.

Russell won the 5K in 16:30.

Like Russell, most of the other participants just wanted to help some important causes.

"That's what we do," said Lakewood Ranch's Regina Morris, who is a member of the Lakewood Ranch Running Club. 

