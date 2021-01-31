Dog and pony show at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch

Owner James Miller never would let the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch go to the dogs.

Except for Jan. 31.

Dottie DeCarlo, the owner of Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, held the Woofminster Dog Show at halftime of the polo match.

The show, which was held for the third consecutive year, was a competition in which dogs wore their most fun costumes. It's all done to raise funds and awareness for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

"It's going to be chaos," DeCarlo said with a laugh.

Indeed, dog owners had their hands full funneling their best friends to the stage to be judged at halftime. But all the dogs seemed to be on their best behavior and the chore was accomplished.

"This is the best venue for dog lovers," said Susan Giroux, the vice president of the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Giroux noted that most in the crowd were animal lovers and therefore interested in the Humane Society's mission.

Miller was just happy the people were having a great time at the polo club, whether they were horse or dog fans.

"Let's just all get through this," Miller said of hosting events during the pandemic. "I think we've weathered the worst. I am just happy everyone is willing to follow the Governor's recommendations. Hopefully, that will continue."