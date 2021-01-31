 Skip to main content
Sarasota's Olivia Pundy, as Dorothy holds Willie, who is dressed as the Tin Man, while Lily plays the Cowardly Lion and Sarasota's Kate Daoust plays the Scarecrow. They won Best in Show.

Dog and pony show at the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch

Cara Ruhnke shows off Max, who won Best Dressed Small Dog.

James Miller of Hillcroft and Ramon Collardin and Toto Collardin of Whiskey Pond race for the ball during the Jan. 31 match.

Whiskey Pond's Toto Collardin had his face to the ground as he drives a shot upfield.

Hillcroft's Herndon Radcliff breaks away from the pack as he drives toward the goal.

Lakewood Ranch's Ashley Davis has her hands full with Houston, a miniature pinscher.

Maximus Miele and Kim Miele show off Oscar during the Woofminster dog show.

Lily the dog, playing the Cowardly Lion, releases some energy before the Woofminster dog show.

Sarasota Polo Club's Ron Trytek gives his dog Rin a big hug.

Sarasota's Olivia Pundy, dressed as Dorothy gives Willie, the Tin Man, some pre-show instructions.

Passie the Pug and Paige Lautzenheiser came as Pugachino and a barista.

Palmetto's Ken Harpley had fun with his dog, Bobo.

East County's Lisa and Robert Rudnik brought Lola to the show.

Ramon Collardin was playing in the Sunday game despite being just 13 years old.

Whiskey Pond's Toto Collardin tries to get control of the ball while going full speed.

Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch board member Cheryl Johnson and Manager Dani Ziegler tend to Snickers, a 7-month-old terrier mix who is up for adoption.

Susan Giroux, the vice president of the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch, shows off Pudding, a 5-year-old Jack Russell who is up for adoption.

Brent Hamill unleashes a shot on goal for Whiskey Pond.

Hillcroft's Mason Wroe makes a quick left turn back toward teammate Herndon Radcliff.

Hillcroft's Jaymie Klauber salutes the crowd before the match.

Sarasota Polo Club's horses share the spotlight with the Woofminster dog show.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Owner James Miller never would let the Sarasota Polo Club in Lakewood Ranch go to the dogs.

Except for Jan. 31.

Dottie DeCarlo, the owner of Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, held the Woofminster Dog Show at halftime of the polo match.

The show, which was held for the third consecutive year, was a competition in which dogs wore their most fun costumes. It's all done to raise funds and awareness for the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

"It's going to be chaos," DeCarlo said with a laugh.

Indeed, dog owners had their hands full funneling their best friends to the stage to be judged at halftime. But all the dogs seemed to be on their best behavior and the chore was accomplished.

"This is the best venue for dog lovers," said Susan Giroux, the vice president of the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Giroux noted that most in the crowd were animal lovers and therefore interested in the Humane Society's mission.

Miller was just happy the people were having a great time at the polo club, whether they were horse or dog fans.

"Let's just all get through this," Miller said of hosting events during the pandemic. "I think we've weathered the worst. I am just happy everyone is willing to follow the Governor's recommendations. Hopefully, that will continue."

