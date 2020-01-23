Discussion brings new members and social hour to Temple Beth Israel

What's next?

92Y broadcasts originate at the 92nd Street Y, a cultural and community center on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Presentations at Temple Beth Israel begin at 7:30 p.m. They are free to members of the temple and $10 in advance for guests ($15 at the door). Register or learn more at tbi-lbk.org

Feb. 11: Richard Stengel with Nicole Wallace: Information Wars

Feb. 18: David Brooks: A More Perfect Union

March 5: Joe Kennedy III in conversation with Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne

March 25: Malcolm Gladwell with Jelani Cobb: Talking to Strangers

April 7: Rabbi Tirzah Firestone and Gloria Steinhem in Conversation: Our Power to Heal

April 14: Neil DeGrasse Tyson with Robert Krulwich: Letters from an Astrophysicist

April 23: Bari Weiss with Jake Tapper: How to Fight Anti-Semitism

At Temple Beth Israel on Longboat Key, the [email protected] program is getting stronger.

The most recent showing, a televised discussion between U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and David Rubenstein, drew about 300 members and non-members to the Temple on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Prior to the event, 230 people had registered.

“We’re pleasantly surprised,” Rabbi Stephen Sniderman said. “This is better than we thought, more than we thought.”

As part of its community-education efforts, the Temple holds an annual 92Y season in which they show recordings from the 92nd Street Y in New York City, sponsored by the Charlotte P. Graver Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. Other speakers this year have included U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff and Bari Weiss.

“We’ve sort of become the Jewish community center on Longboat Key,” Temple Vice President Marion Levine said. “This does make people realize what we’re offering and that they don’t have to go off the island.”

On Jan. 21, the line of attendees waiting to be let in stretched out the Temple door on a cold Florida night. Those who got in earlier grouped up with others to socialize and snack on homemade cakes and cookies before settling into their seats. The last 92Y event drew about 200 to the Temple. In the past, these events have brought about 100-150 to the Temple regularly, said executive director Isaac Azerad. He attributes the growth in attendance to an interest in the topics and their current cultural relevance, as well as the addition of a social hour.

“We’ve supplemented showing programs with a social hour,” Azerad said. “It turned out to be a very popular event to socialize when people want some local entertainment that has some value.”

As well as a strong showing of Temple regulars and members, dozens of non-members showed up to listen to the 87-year-old justice share her worldview and hope for the future.

“When programs are selected carefully, we grow in numbers,” Azerad said. “We’re sort of trying to determine the best formula for education. We never advocate for one side as opposed to another, but we educate.”