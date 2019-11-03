 Skip to main content
Dick Vitale talked to the tournament crowd about raising money for cancer research. The event was free to attend, but donations to The V Foundation for Cancer Research were welcomed.

Lakewood Ranch Dick Vitale Intercollegiate Clay Court Classic again a smash hit

Florida sophomore Marlee Zein finished as the tournament's women's runner-up.

Oklahoma sophomore Marcelina Podlinksa returns a shot against Florida sophomore Marlee Zein. Podlinksa would win the women's championship.

Florida sophomore Marlee Zein returns a shot against Oklahoma sophomore Marcelina Podlinksa. Zein finished as the tournament's women's runner-up.

Oklahoma sophomore Marcelina Podlinksa pumps her fist after winning a point against Florida sophomore Marlee Zein.

A sampling of things Dick Vitale was selling to raise money for The V Foundation for Cancer Research included copies of his books and signed basketballs.

Florida junior Josh Goodger returns a shot from Andy Andrade, a Gators teammate, in the men's final. Andrade would take home the trophy.

Florida junior Andy Andrade fires a serve against Gators teammate Josh Goodger in the men's final. Andrade would take home the trophy.

Dick Vitale hands the women's championship trophy to Oklahoma sophomore Marcelina Podlinksa.

The tournament raises money for cancer research.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Lakewood Ranch Dick Vitale Intercollegiate Clay Court Classic one again turned the area into a tennis hotbed for one weekend — and all for a good cause. 

The tournament, held at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club Tennis Center, saw Oklahoma sophomore Marcelina Podlinksa, who is originally from Poland, take home the women's singles title over Florida sophomore Marlee Zein (7-5, 6-1). On the men's side, Gators junior teammates Andy Andrade and Josh Goodger faced each other, with Andrade winning the title (6-0, 7-5). 

In doubles action, Zein and Tsveta Dimitrova defeated Nebraska twin freshmen Chloe and Ellie Kuckelman (8-2) to take the women's trophy. On the men's side, the Notre Dame duo of William Howells, a junior, and Axel Nefve, a sophomore, defeated Louisville sophomores Fabien Salle and Sergio Hernandez (8-5). 

The tournament was free to attend, but Dick Vitale was accepting donations and selling merchandise throughout the weekend, with all the money going toward the V Foundation for Cancer Research. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

