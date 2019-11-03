Lakewood Ranch Dick Vitale Intercollegiate Clay Court Classic again a smash hit

The Lakewood Ranch Dick Vitale Intercollegiate Clay Court Classic one again turned the area into a tennis hotbed for one weekend — and all for a good cause.

The tournament, held at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club Tennis Center, saw Oklahoma sophomore Marcelina Podlinksa, who is originally from Poland, take home the women's singles title over Florida sophomore Marlee Zein (7-5, 6-1). On the men's side, Gators junior teammates Andy Andrade and Josh Goodger faced each other, with Andrade winning the title (6-0, 7-5).

In doubles action, Zein and Tsveta Dimitrova defeated Nebraska twin freshmen Chloe and Ellie Kuckelman (8-2) to take the women's trophy. On the men's side, the Notre Dame duo of William Howells, a junior, and Axel Nefve, a sophomore, defeated Louisville sophomores Fabien Salle and Sergio Hernandez (8-5).

The tournament was free to attend, but Dick Vitale was accepting donations and selling merchandise throughout the weekend, with all the money going toward the V Foundation for Cancer Research.