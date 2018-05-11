 Skip to main content
Dick Vitale and Jim Harbaugh at the press conference.

The 13th Dick Vitale Gala brings total funds to more than $25 million

Dick Vitale asks all the children at the press conference to stand.

The panel speakers, children and their families gather for a photo.

Honorees Leonard Hamilton, Mike Greenberg and Jim Harbaugh

Stacy and Emily Ayers

Jared Rascio, CEO of the V Foundation for Cancer Research Susan Braun and Enzo Grande

Lashina Lewis and N'Jhari Jackson

Suzie and Howie Schwab

The honorees of this year's gala were Jim Harbaugh, Mike Greenberg and Leonard Hamilton

Jenn Peters, Deanna Greninger and Connie Colton

Jennifer and Kim Belton

Tropical florals decorated the tables in The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The sold-out event hosted 850 guests.

Next year's Dick Vitale Gala will be May 10.

Judy and Brent Colborne

Todd and Shannon Johnson with Monica and Kevin Negandhi

Monica and Richard VanBuskirk

Michelle Mitchell and Nathan Janneman

Landon Henderson, Bob Delaney and Austin Henderson

David Larabell and Sarah Winkler

Trey and Yesenia Burton

Craig and Cole Glee

Barry Rohrssen and Kerry Parker

Don and Naiema Frieson

Joe and Pat Trotoretti with Lynn Fagan and Richard Fagan

The sold-out gala was hosted May 11 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

It's no secret that host Dick Vitale has a passion for ending pediatric cancer. 

The 13th annual Dick Vitale Gala, which raises money for the V Foundation of Cancer Research, reminded eventgoers of just how much passion Vitale has. 

At the press conference, which was hosted before the main event, Vitale along with the honorees and CEO of the V Foundation for Cancer Research, Susan Braun and Chris Berman spoke about the V Foundation and what fighting to end pediatric cancer means to them. Many of the speakers have lost a loved one to cancer. 

After the press conference, guests mingled and enjoyed cocktail hour before making their way into the ballroom for the main event, where Vitale once again gave an emotional address to the audience. 

In total, the V Foundation for Cancer Research will have raised more than $25 million towards pediatric cancer.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

