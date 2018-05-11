The 13th Dick Vitale Gala brings total funds to more than $25 million

It's no secret that host Dick Vitale has a passion for ending pediatric cancer.

The 13th annual Dick Vitale Gala, which raises money for the V Foundation of Cancer Research, reminded eventgoers of just how much passion Vitale has.

At the press conference, which was hosted before the main event, Vitale along with the honorees and CEO of the V Foundation for Cancer Research, Susan Braun and Chris Berman spoke about the V Foundation and what fighting to end pediatric cancer means to them. Many of the speakers have lost a loved one to cancer.

After the press conference, guests mingled and enjoyed cocktail hour before making their way into the ballroom for the main event, where Vitale once again gave an emotional address to the audience.

In total, the V Foundation for Cancer Research will have raised more than $25 million towards pediatric cancer.