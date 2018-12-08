Diamond and Crystal Ball sparkles

University Park Country Club resident Lynn Pisani pulled a black-and-gold masquerade mask out of a box Dec. 8 to make her ensemble complete. Fifteen years earlier, she had gotten it for Mardis Gras, but it proved the perfect touch for the University Park Women's Club's 14th annual Diamond and Crystal Charity Ball.

Pisani said she brought the mask with her from New York when she moved to Florida three years ago.

She and other guests of the event loved the masquerade theme, but they especially loved the evening's purpose — raising funds for the nonprofit Just for Girls.

"This is a really nice affair," member Diana Goodman said. "Its really philanthropic and we get to be with neighbors."

After an hour of socializing, guests went inside for dinner, music and dancing.

The event raised an estimated $10,000 for charity.