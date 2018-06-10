Denis V. Cooper Foundation serves drinks and dishes for veterans

Brews, barbecue and bestowing wishes to veterans brought guests together June 9 for the fourth annual Red, White & Brew at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing.

The Denis V. Cooper Foundation hosts Red, White & Brew each year as a way to raise funds for its main cause: "Wishing for Heroes." The organization was founded in 2011, after founder Maverick Johnson lost his father, Sgt. Denis V. Cooper, to lung cancer. Cooper did not get to fulfill his wish of taking his children fishing one last time.

Since the first wish was granted June 13, 2015, there have been seven wishes granted to local veterans.

At Red, White & Brew, guests enjoyed a cocktail hour of beer, cupcakes and barbecue from local restaurants. There were also silent auction items available for bidding and musical entertainment from James Hope and Billy Lyon. After social hour, guest speakers took the stage to share stories of their time in service.