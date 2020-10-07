Del Webb walk-a-thon raises nearly $20,000 to fight breast cancer

One step at a time.

It was a mindset shared by participants in the first annual Del Webb Women's Club Breast Cancer Walk-a-thon Oct. 3.

The event was held in conjunction with the Barbara L. Posner Wellness & Support Center at The Cancer Institute, which is part of the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. Posner is a Del Webb resident and two-time breast cancer survivor.

The 250 registered walkers raised $9,750. The total amount raised was $19,500 because Barbara Posner matched the amount raised by the group. All proceeds will go to the Barbara L. Posner Wellness & Support Center. Participation was limited to residents of Del Webb in part because of COVID-19 concerns.

Women's club president Ellen Lotz, chair Jane Zislin and Del Webb Lifestyle Director Amanda Arnold were instrumental in getting the event, which was originally planned before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, off the ground.

Jane Hogge, director of development at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation, hopes the Posner Wellness & Support Center will be just the first of a number of similar facilities built all over the country, including one in the Lakewood Ranch area. The program is still in the planning stage.