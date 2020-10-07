 Skip to main content
Barbara Posner is a two-time breast cancer survivor. She matched the $9,750 raised by walk-a-thon participants.

Del Webb walk-a-thon raises nearly $20,000 to fight breast cancer

Jean Montgomery (left) and Bev Specht jogged throughout the walk-a-thon and became the first participants to finish the course.

Martin Flacks (left) and Cynthia Flacks walked in honor of their friend Lorie, who died of breast cancer.

Cynthia Lambeth (left) and Ann Goldberg walked together. Lambeth's shirt reads "Hughes Healing Corp." to commemorate her late friend Pat Hughes' fight against breast cancer.

Chris Fulford has been making masks to pass the time during the COVID-19 pandemic. She can make about four per hour.

Randi Portnoy walked in honor of her mom, Carol, who is a breast cancer survivor, and her grandmother, Regina, who died fighting the disease.

Micki Kacmar (left) walked in honor of her mom, Dorothy, and best friend, Dawn. Lynn Joseph walked in honor of her friends Jan and Sharon.

Sandy Pavlat (left) is a five-and-a-half-year breast cancer survivor who also walked in honor of her friend Deedee Barnes. Lottie Ditommaso walked in honor of her friend Robin Hirsch, who is a breast cancer survivor.

Del Webb Women's Club President Ellen Lotz addresses some of the walkers who turned out for the walk-a-thon. The course was three miles long.

Leslie Erb (left) walked in honor of her mother, Dorothy Nelson, and Jan McLaughlin walked for her sister, Nancy.

Carole Klase (left) and Carol Roberts (right) browse a collection of masks made by Chris Fulford (center). The masks cost $5 each.

Participants at the first annual Del Webb Women's Club breast cancer walk-a-thon were mask-laden and socially distanced
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

One step at a time.

It was a mindset shared by participants in the first annual Del Webb Women's Club Breast Cancer Walk-a-thon Oct. 3.

The event was held in conjunction with the Barbara L. Posner Wellness & Support Center at The Cancer Institute, which is part of the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center. Posner is a Del Webb resident and two-time breast cancer survivor.

The 250 registered walkers raised $9,750. The total amount raised was $19,500 because Barbara Posner matched the amount raised by the group. All proceeds will go to the Barbara L. Posner Wellness & Support Center. Participation was limited to residents of Del Webb in part because of COVID-19 concerns.

Women's club president Ellen Lotz, chair Jane Zislin and Del Webb Lifestyle Director Amanda Arnold were instrumental in getting the event, which was originally planned before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, off the ground.

Jane Hogge, director of development at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center Foundation, hopes the Posner Wellness & Support Center will be just the first of a number of similar facilities built all over the country, including one in the Lakewood Ranch area. The program is still in the planning stage.

 

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

