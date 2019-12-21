 Skip to main content
Arik Katz, Emily Merrill and Rene Strezenicky Franko

Debutantes dazzle at 38th annual ball

Jay Sussman, Madeline Smith and Thomas Naylor

Jonathan Sullivan, Campbell Shaw and Ben Gordon

T.J. Cochran, Campbell Shaw and Ben Gordon

Beck Linehan, Patrick McNelis and Graham Linehan

Lucy LaCivita, Jake Dowdy, Sam Millie, Lauren Sutter and Graham Linehan

Chairs Chuck and Diann Flanders

Mark Serbin and president Robin Serbin

Bill and Stephanie Lloyd with Robin and Rich Macri

Ava Zandroff and Madisyn Opstal

Lorraine and Dick Vitale

Molly and Ethan Biter

Diana and Matt Buchanan

Terri and Joe McKenna

Jeremy, Abby and Kimberly Duplissey

Bill and Cathy Brush

Dean and Judy Ferris

Tom and Marie Dowdy with Laura Kunberger and David Millie

Dr. Mark and Karen Johnson with Kevin Dougherty

Natalie Twigg, Patrick Murphy and Mary Misiti

Katie and Jesse Biter

Todd and Barbara Stainbrook with Bryan Smith and Kristen and Joe Farell

Blaise and Elizabeth Bright with Olivia, Kirk and Tess Zeppi

Kristen Farrell and Joern Sroka with Scott and Melissa Stevens

David and Donna Koffman with Tammy and Taylor Karp

Robert and Heidi Rittenhouse

Julia Blom, Gwyn Petersen, Izzie Radford and Lindsay Farb

Brent and Liam Hudson with Patti and Scott Tibbetts

Gloria Koach and Katie Hollingsworth

Laura Morgano, Chris and Nick Sutter and Antonio Morgano

Taylor Karp and Shak Teymuri with Christine Turner and Sarah Karp

Troy and Charlotte Mooney

The 38th annual Debutante ball was held Dec. 21.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Debutante Program hosted its annual showcase ball Dec. 21 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium. 

The 38th annual Debutante Ball had 28 debutants honored this year, with proceeds from the night going to the Sarasota Orchestra's youth programs. The Sarasota Orchestra-affiliated program has been in place since 1982.

The 2019 Debutantes are:

Abigail Biter

Julia Boehm

Hannah Brotherton

Madelyn Brown

Isabella Brush

Madison Canterbury

Anna Dees

Lilian Dougherty

Elizabeth Fitzgerald

Marissa Fontaine

Merrill Garlington

Savannah James

Eugenia Kornacki

Lucy LaCivita

Cassie Lloyd

Lindsay McKenna

Emily Merrill

Ivy Morton

Natasha Rittenhouse

Emory Sayre

Sydney Sforzo

Campbell Shaw

Madeline Smith

Mary Steber

Savannah Stewart

Lauren Sutter

Aundrianna Twigg

Isabella Zeppi

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

