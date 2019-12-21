Debutantes dazzle at 38th annual ball

The 38th annual Debutante ball was held Dec. 21.
The Debutante Program hosted its annual showcase ball Dec. 21 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.
The 38th annual Debutante Ball had 28 debutants honored this year, with proceeds from the night going to the Sarasota Orchestra's youth programs. The Sarasota Orchestra-affiliated program has been in place since 1982.
The 2019 Debutantes are:
Abigail Biter
Julia Boehm
Hannah Brotherton
Madelyn Brown
Isabella Brush
Madison Canterbury
Anna Dees
Lilian Dougherty
Elizabeth Fitzgerald
Marissa Fontaine
Merrill Garlington
Savannah James
Eugenia Kornacki
Lucy LaCivita
Cassie Lloyd
Lindsay McKenna
Emily Merrill
Ivy Morton
Natasha Rittenhouse
Emory Sayre
Sydney Sforzo
Campbell Shaw
Madeline Smith
Mary Steber
Savannah Stewart
Lauren Sutter
Aundrianna Twigg
Isabella Zeppi