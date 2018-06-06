Dads' personalities take form in Lakewood Ranch

With Father's Day approaching on June 17, children attending the Summer Camp at Let's Create Art on Lakewood Main Street, were asked if they would draw a picture of their dad using colored pencils.

They gathered around a table and had no trouble with the assignment.

One girl sifted through the pencils. "My dad has blue eyes," she said, eventually finding just the right shade of blue.

Twenty minutes after they started, all were finished. They couldn't wait to show off their work.

"Kids are so courageous to put it out there," said Let's Create Art owner Leda Francis.

The young artists said it was easy, though, because they all love their dads.