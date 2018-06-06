 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Kate Toscano, a 6-year-old Robert E. Willis Elementary student, says the best thing about her father, Rich Toscano, is that he gives lots of hugs.

Dads' personalities take form in Lakewood Ranch

Thursday, Jun. 14, 2018 |

Kate Toscano, a 6-year-old Robert E. Willis Elementary student, says the best thing about her father, Rich Toscano, is that he gives lots of hugs.

Buy this Photo
Alexis LeMieux, a 5-year-old Rowlett Academy student, says her dad. Ken LeMieux, "cooks a lot and plays with me."

Thursday, Jun. 14, 2018 |

Alexis LeMieux, a 5-year-old Rowlett Academy student, says her dad. Ken LeMieux, "cooks a lot and plays with me."

Buy this Photo
Norah Organek, a 6-year-old Robert E. Willis Elementary student, says the thing she loves most about her dad, Steven Organek, is that he plays a lot of sports.

Thursday, Jun. 14, 2018 |

Norah Organek, a 6-year-old Robert E. Willis Elementary student, says the thing she loves most about her dad, Steven Organek, is that he plays a lot of sports.

Buy this Photo
Meredith Organek, a 7-year-old Robert E. Willis Elementary student, says the thing she loves most about her dad, Steven Organek, is that he does art with her.

Thursday, Jun. 14, 2018 |

Meredith Organek, a 7-year-old Robert E. Willis Elementary student, says the thing she loves most about her dad, Steven Organek, is that he does art with her.

Buy this Photo
Emerson Trusz, a 6-year-old Freedom Elementary student, says the thing she loves best about her dad, Jared Trusz, is that "he builds and fixes things."

Thursday, Jun. 14, 2018 |

Emerson Trusz, a 6-year-old Freedom Elementary student, says the thing she loves best about her dad, Jared Trusz, is that "he builds and fixes things."

Buy this Photo
Emilie Roach, a 10-year-old B.D. Gullett Elementary student, says the best thing about her dad, Michael Roach, is that he has tickle fights with her.

Thursday, Jun. 14, 2018 |

Emilie Roach, a 10-year-old B.D. Gullett Elementary student, says the best thing about her dad, Michael Roach, is that he has tickle fights with her.

Buy this Photo
London Dailey, a 10-year-old Southside Elementary student, says the best thing about her dad, Tad Dailey, is that at the dinner table, he makes the whole family laugh.

Thursday, Jun. 14, 2018 |

London Dailey, a 10-year-old Southside Elementary student, says the best thing about her dad, Tad Dailey, is that at the dinner table, he makes the whole family laugh.

Buy this Photo
Share
Let's Create Art students draw their dad in honor of Father's Day.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

With Father's Day approaching on June 17, children attending the Summer Camp at Let's Create Art on Lakewood Main Street, were asked if they would draw a picture of their dad using colored pencils.

They gathered around a table and had no trouble with the assignment.

One girl sifted through the pencils. "My dad has blue eyes," she said, eventually finding just the right shade of blue.

Twenty minutes after they started, all were finished. They couldn't wait to show off their work.

"Kids are so courageous to put it out there," said Let's Create Art owner Leda Francis.

The young artists said it was easy, though, because they all love their dads.

 

Related Stories

Advertisement