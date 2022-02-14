Couples say 'I do' all over again at vow renewal ceremony

John and Roberta Montelione have been married for more than 30 years, with all the good and bad that comes with them.

A constant has been the annual vow renewal on Siesta Key, a loving ceremony where snowbirds and locals alike gather on the beach to commit themselves to each other again. John and Roberta, who have lived in Sarasota for years, have made the trip to Siesta Key each Valentine's Day to renew their love.

It's a reassuring touchstone at this point. Every year the Monteliones dance on the shore, laugh at their inside jokes and sometimes fight back happy tears — not always successfully.

"It's my singing that gets John (tearing up)," Roberta Montelione says with a laugh.

It's a story all their own but far from the only one on the beach that evening. Couples from across the country visit Siesta Key and renew their vows as the sun sets each year. The event has been officiated by Judge Debra Johnes Riva for the past few years.

Couples register for the ceremony, meet at the beach early and receive flowers and gifts from volunteers before posing for photos at various romantic stations on the sand.

It's been a tradition that Siesta Key Beach Events Coordinator Catherine Wunderlich sorely missed last year.

"This is one my favorite event for Siesta Key," Wunderlich said. "Everyone is happy, there's a romantic vibe, and it's just a beautiful evening."

Jim and Kathy Kent have visited Siesta Key from Ohio for the past 20 years, stopping by for a couple months. Jim Kent jokes they show up to pump some money into the local economy and then head back.

The high school sweethearts renewed their vows for their 50th anniversary and are now celebrating their 60th. Kathy admires her husband's constant support, even through her health troubles, and Jim loves his wife's empathy and compassion for everyone she meets.

"We don't know a whole lot of people who have been married 60 years," Kathy Kent said. "We feel blessed to be here for the ceremony."

Andrew and Luz Hereth arrived at the event with some formal wedding attire for the big ceremony. The California-turned-Sarasota residents felt it was the right energy to bring to the evening. They've attended the event with friends in the past but went just together to celebrate their 15 years of marriage.

"We see people put a lot of effort into (the ceremony)," Luz Hereth said. "I thought, 'This is fun!'"

Many participants have been at the ceremony for years and happily ended the ceremony reciting their vows and embracing one another as the sun set.

First-time participants Kevin and Tia Olson think they've found a new tradition in the making. The pair have visited Siesta Key on vacation and checked out the ceremony somewhat on a lark. They'd never done a vow renewal in their 29 years of marriage but are thinking it's a good time to start.

"We're wondering when we can come back (to do it again)," Tia Olson said.