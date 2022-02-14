 Skip to main content
Andrew and Luz Hereth celebrate 15 years of marriage.

Couples say 'I do' all over again at vow renewal ceremony

Andrew and Luz Hereth celebrate 15 years of marriage.

The day had several photo opportunities for couples.

The day had several photo opportunities for couples.

Jim and Kathy Kent celebrate 60 years of marriage.

Jim and Kathy Kent celebrate 60 years of marriage.

Charles and Phyllis Hayes are celebrating

Charles and Phyllis Hayes are celebrating

Tia and Kevin Olson celebrate 29 years of marriage.

Tia and Kevin Olson celebrate 29 years of marriage.

Guests pick up flowers on arrival.

Guests pick up flowers on arrival.

Diane and Jim Wallace celebrate 22 years of marriage.

Diane and Jim Wallace celebrate 22 years of marriage.

Deb and Mark Boyke celebrate 40 years of marriage.

Deb and Mark Boyke celebrate 40 years of marriage.

Alicia and George Beck celebrate 30 years of marriage.

Alicia and George Beck celebrate 30 years of marriage.

Gary and Marylou Palumbo are celebrating 49 years of marriage.

Gary and Marylou Palumbo are celebrating 49 years of marriage.

Tammie and Don Gursky celebrate 45 years of marriage.

Tammie and Don Gursky celebrate 45 years of marriage.

Penni and Marc Young celebrate 3 years of marriage.

Penni and Marc Young celebrate 3 years of marriage.

Janet Smith helps arriving couples.

Janet Smith helps arriving couples.

David and Jean Merriman celebrate 46 years of marriage. Mike and Morgan Merriman celebrate 10 years of marriage with their daughter Nolan.

David and Jean Merriman celebrate 46 years of marriage. Mike and Morgan Merriman celebrate 10 years of marriage with their daughter Nolan.

Program coordinator Catherine Wunderlich has couples speak about themselves.

Program coordinator Catherine Wunderlich has couples speak about themselves.

Couples from Sarasota and elsewhere met on Siesta Key.

Couples from Sarasota and elsewhere met on Siesta Key.

John and Roberta Montelione dance on the sand.

John and Roberta Montelione dance on the sand.

John and Roberta Montelione celebrate more than 30 years of marriage.

John and Roberta Montelione celebrate more than 30 years of marriage.

Vince Riva and Judge Debra Johnes Riva

Vince Riva and Judge Debra Johnes Riva

Timothy, Timber, Piper, Casper, Jagger and Ashley Gruters

Timothy, Timber, Piper, Casper, Jagger and Ashley Gruters

Judge Debra Johnes Riva addresses the crowd.

Judge Debra Johnes Riva addresses the crowd.

Ike and Judith Koziol celebrate 54 years of marriage.

Ike and Judith Koziol celebrate 54 years of marriage.

Patrick Hinchliffe and Marge McCarthy celebrate 45 years of marriage.

Patrick Hinchliffe and Marge McCarthy celebrate 45 years of marriage.

Tracy and Marc Weiter celebrate 32 years of marriage.

Tracy and Marc Weiter celebrate 32 years of marriage.

Gary and Marylou Palumbo celebrate nearly 50 years of marriage.

Gary and Marylou Palumbo celebrate nearly 50 years of marriage.

Cynthia Molloy and Dave Freund celebrate 15 years of marriage.

Cynthia Molloy and Dave Freund celebrate 15 years of marriage.

Mirco and Claudia Schultis celebrate 10 years of marriage.

Mirco and Claudia Schultis celebrate 10 years of marriage.

The loving ceremony returned to Siesta Key on Feb. 14.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

John and Roberta Montelione have been married for more than 30 years, with all the good and bad that comes with them. 

A constant has been the annual vow renewal on Siesta Key, a loving ceremony where snowbirds and locals alike gather on the beach to commit themselves to each other again. John and Roberta, who have lived in Sarasota for years, have made the trip to Siesta Key each Valentine's Day to renew their love. 

It's a reassuring touchstone at this point. Every year the Monteliones dance on the shore, laugh at their inside jokes and sometimes fight back happy tears — not always successfully.

"It's my singing that gets John (tearing up)," Roberta Montelione says with a laugh.

It's a story all their own but far from the only one on the beach that evening. Couples from across the country visit Siesta Key and renew their vows as the sun sets each year. The event has been officiated by Judge Debra Johnes Riva for the past few years.

Couples register for the ceremony, meet at the beach early and receive flowers and gifts from volunteers before posing for photos at various romantic stations on the sand. 

It's been a tradition that Siesta Key Beach Events Coordinator Catherine Wunderlich sorely missed last year. 

"This is one my favorite event for Siesta Key," Wunderlich said. "Everyone is happy, there's a romantic vibe, and it's just a beautiful evening."

Jim and Kathy Kent have visited Siesta Key from Ohio for the past 20 years, stopping by for a couple months. Jim Kent jokes they show up to pump some money into the local economy and then head back.

The high school sweethearts renewed their vows for their 50th anniversary and are now celebrating their 60th. Kathy admires her husband's constant support, even through her health troubles, and Jim loves his wife's empathy and compassion for everyone she meets. 

"We don't know a whole lot of people who have been married 60 years," Kathy Kent said. "We feel blessed to be here for the ceremony."

Andrew and Luz Hereth arrived at the event with some formal wedding attire for the big ceremony. The California-turned-Sarasota residents felt it was the right energy to bring to the evening. They've attended the event with friends in the past but went just together to celebrate their 15 years of marriage.

"We see people put a lot of effort into (the ceremony)," Luz Hereth said. "I thought, 'This is fun!'"

Many participants have been at the ceremony for years and happily ended the ceremony reciting their vows and embracing one another as the sun set. 

First-time participants Kevin and Tia Olson think they've found a new tradition in the making. The pair have visited Siesta Key on vacation and checked out the ceremony somewhat on a lark. They'd never done a vow renewal in their 29 years of marriage but are thinking it's a good time to start.

"We're wondering when we can come back (to do it again)," Tia Olson said. 

