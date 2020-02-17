 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Chip and Pat Mack share a kiss before the ceremony.

Couples say 'I do' all over again

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Chip and Pat Mack share a kiss before the ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Elunda and Tyrone Morrison record their vow renewal.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Elunda and Tyrone Morrison record their vow renewal.

Buy this Photo
The couples wait for the ceremony to begin.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

The couples wait for the ceremony to begin.

Buy this Photo
Jeanine and Greg Anderson share a kiss after they renewed their vows.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Jeanine and Greg Anderson share a kiss after they renewed their vows.

Buy this Photo
Cupcakes were handed out to each participant.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Cupcakes were handed out to each participant.

Buy this Photo
Fred and Geraldine Frank have been married for 62 years.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Fred and Geraldine Frank have been married for 62 years.

Buy this Photo
Brandi Thomas stares into her husband Darren's eyes while they say their vows.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Brandi Thomas stares into her husband Darren's eyes while they say their vows.

Buy this Photo
Couples were given an commemorative gift as they left.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Couples were given an commemorative gift as they left.

Buy this Photo
Jeanine and Greg Anderson renew their vows during the ceremony.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Jeanine and Greg Anderson renew their vows during the ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Jerry and Gail Klink have been married for 57 years.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Jerry and Gail Klink have been married for 57 years.

Buy this Photo
Julie Emrick brought a fuschia bouquet to the ceremony.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Julie Emrick brought a fuschia bouquet to the ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Kenny Passino lifts his wife Lindsey up for a kiss.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Kenny Passino lifts his wife Lindsey up for a kiss.

Buy this Photo
Anne and Michael Kryger pose for a photo before the ceremony.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Anne and Michael Kryger pose for a photo before the ceremony.

Buy this Photo
Roses were passed out to each of the couple.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Roses were passed out to each of the couple.

Buy this Photo
Anne and Michael Kryger have been married for 39 years

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Anne and Michael Kryger have been married for 39 years

Buy this Photo
Mike and Julie Emrick celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on Feb. 10.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Mike and Julie Emrick celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on Feb. 10.

Buy this Photo
Tom and Heather Scarpinato with Diane and Kevin Kost

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Tom and Heather Scarpinato with Diane and Kevin Kost

Buy this Photo
Ron and Cathy Rouse read their vow renewal.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 |

Ron and Cathy Rouse read their vow renewal.

Buy this Photo
Share
Sarasota County has held the Say 'I Do' Again ceremony for more than 30 years.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

For hundreds of Sarasota couples, Valentine's Day was a chance to renew their love for each other at the annual Say 'I Do' Again ceremony. 

Couples took to the beach at sunset wearing wedding dresses, matching red shirts and tropical getups to renew their vows. Geraldine and Fred Frank, married 62 years, were the longest-wed couple in attendance. 

Sarasota Judge Debra Riva led the vow-renewal ceremony as she directed the couples to turn and look into each others' eyes as they read their vows.

"The beauty of today is that this union is tried and true," Riva said as she began the ceremony and reminded the couples that they already know how to make their marriage work.

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement