Couples say 'I do' all over again

For hundreds of Sarasota couples, Valentine's Day was a chance to renew their love for each other at the annual Say 'I Do' Again ceremony.

Couples took to the beach at sunset wearing wedding dresses, matching red shirts and tropical getups to renew their vows. Geraldine and Fred Frank, married 62 years, were the longest-wed couple in attendance.

Sarasota Judge Debra Riva led the vow-renewal ceremony as she directed the couples to turn and look into each others' eyes as they read their vows.

"The beauty of today is that this union is tried and true," Riva said as she began the ceremony and reminded the couples that they already know how to make their marriage work.