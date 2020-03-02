 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Shiela Smith, Lisa Smith, Colette Eggleston and John Hammar

Couple hosts disco night to raise money for Australia Red Cross

Monday, Mar. 2, 2020 |

Shiela Smith, Lisa Smith, Colette Eggleston and John Hammar

Buy this Photo
Alex and Natalia Deev

Monday, Mar. 2, 2020 |

Alex and Natalia Deev

Buy this Photo
Around 50 people attended the event.

Monday, Mar. 2, 2020 |

Around 50 people attended the event.

Buy this Photo
Hosts Edward and Elena Goltsman

Monday, Mar. 2, 2020 |

Hosts Edward and Elena Goltsman

Buy this Photo
Kenny Howley and Nan Mccarthy

Monday, Mar. 2, 2020 |

Kenny Howley and Nan Mccarthy

Buy this Photo
Doug Thayer and Marcia Franklin

Monday, Mar. 2, 2020 |

Doug Thayer and Marcia Franklin

Buy this Photo
Bob Esposito and Sharon Vickell

Monday, Mar. 2, 2020 |

Bob Esposito and Sharon Vickell

Buy this Photo
Doug Thayer and Marcia Franklin

Monday, Mar. 2, 2020 |

Doug Thayer and Marcia Franklin

Buy this Photo
Sue Kelly and Ken Riccardo

Monday, Mar. 2, 2020 |

Sue Kelly and Ken Riccardo

Buy this Photo
Share
A portion of the $500 raised from the event will be donated to Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery fund.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Friday night was a time to boogie oogie oogie for those who attended the New York Retro Disco House Party at Primo! on Feb. 28. 

Hosted by Bottomline Records, the event was meant to mimic the feeling of New York disco-era clubs like the Palladium, Copacabana and Studio 54. The company welcomed people to get out, let their hair down and dance their way into the weekend.

A portion of the $500 raised from the event will be donated to Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery fund.

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement