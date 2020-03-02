Couple hosts disco night to raise money for Australia Red Cross

A portion of the $500 raised from the event will be donated to Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery fund.
Friday night was a time to boogie oogie oogie for those who attended the New York Retro Disco House Party at Primo! on Feb. 28.
Hosted by Bottomline Records, the event was meant to mimic the feeling of New York disco-era clubs like the Palladium, Copacabana and Studio 54. The company welcomed people to get out, let their hair down and dance their way into the weekend.
A portion of the $500 raised from the event will be donated to Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery fund.