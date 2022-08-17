A home in Country Club Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Charles Nechtem, of Longboat Key, sold his home at 572 Schooner Lane to Robert and Ingrid Lupica, of Richmond, Virginia, for $3.1 million. Built in 1963, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,221 square feet of living area. It sold for $780,000 in 2013.

Beaches of Longboat Key

Mary Fortune, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1003 condominium at 775 Longboat Club Road to Manon Hogue, of Ontario, Canada, for $2.5 million. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,122 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.5 million in 2018.

La Lenaire Isle

Kurt and Kimberly Lagerloef, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, sold their home at 7155 La Lenaire Drive to Joseph Genova, of Ontario, Canada, for $2.1 million. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,336 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.27 million in 2017.

Winding Oaks

Thomas and Dolores Diener, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 6 condominium at 3411 Winding Oaks Drive to Lawrence Coleman, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $1,695,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,555 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.1 million in 2021.

Beachplace

Janet Zettermarck, of Stockholm, Sweden, sold the Unit 202 condominium at 1075 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kawe Real Estate Holdings LLC for $1,187,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2000.

Steven Rosenberger, of New Albany, Ohio, sold his Unit 202 condominium at 1115 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas Wilhelmsen, of Staten Island, New York, for $1 million. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 1994.

Faine Apartments

Barry and Etta Thomas, of Newberry, sold their Unit 2 condominium at 420 Firehouse Court to Todi Garay, of Bradenton, for $610,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,015 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2006.

St. Judes Apartments

Dennis Sherer, of Orlando, sold the Unit 21 condominium at 739 Saint Judes Drive S. to Joan Curto and William Stout, trustees, of Naperville, Illinois, for $605,000. Built in 1967, it has one bedroom, one bath and 868 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2017.

La Playa

Samuel and Susan Garber, trustees, of Lakeland, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 4425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William and Haylie Lilley, of Riverview, for $560,000. Built in 1974, it has one bedroom, one bath and 699 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2021.

Sutton Place

Joan Rachlin sold her Unit TU-23 condominium at 573 Sutton Place to Nicola and Diane Orlando, of Longboat Key, for $535,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,248 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2008.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Alvin Max Kummer and Ellen Mary Kummer, of Edgewater, Maryland, sold their Unit 29 condominium at 733 Spanish Drive N. to Anthony and Kirstie Balducci, of Great Falls, Virginia, for $375,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It sold for $123,000 in 1998.