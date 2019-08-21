 Skip to main content
More than 200 people came in to the new store within the first 20 minutes.

Costco Wholesale opens for business in Bradenton

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

More than 200 people came in to the new store within the first 20 minutes.

Maria Krivtsova, of Davie, was the first person to sign up for a membership.

Maria Krivtsova, of Davie, was the first person to sign up for a membership.

Assistant Store Manager Kristin Boyd, front, uses her sweater to dry off a cart for East County's Sandi Purcell.

Assistant Store Manager Kristin Boyd, front, uses her sweater to dry off a cart for East County's Sandi Purcell.

Bradenton's Suzy Johnston has been a Costco member since the 1980s.

Bradenton's Suzy Johnston has been a Costco member since the 1980s.

Associate Joquetta Wooden puts out grape samples for customers. She's excited about her position because she enjoys talking with people.

Associate Joquetta Wooden puts out grape samples for customers. She's excited about her position because she enjoys talking with people.

Sixteen-year-old Jaydon Geiser, who is home-schooled and dual enrolled at Manatee Technical College, checks out the bakery with his dad, Michael Geiser.

Sixteen-year-old Jaydon Geiser, who is home-schooled and dual enrolled at Manatee Technical College, checks out the bakery with his dad, Michael Geiser.

Lakewood Ranch's John Freeman tries a variety of samples. He made sure to check out the store before his first appointment of the day.

Lakewood Ranch's John Freeman tries a variety of samples. He made sure to check out the store before his first appointment of the day.

River Strand's Marianne Wooddy made a stop at the Costco pharmacy and then picked up a few more items.

River Strand's Marianne Wooddy made a stop at the Costco pharmacy and then picked up a few more items.

River club's Ken Kaisen ate two hot dogs for breakfast at 8:24 a.m. He also says he likes Costco's wine selection.

River club's Ken Kaisen ate two hot dogs for breakfast at 8:24 a.m. He also says he likes Costco's wine selection.

Bradenton's Mark Cline purchases a membership from associate Heather Camper.

Bradenton's Mark Cline purchases a membership from associate Heather Camper.

East County shoppers flock to the grand opening.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

East County resident Sandi Purcell grabbed a rain-soaked shopping cart from the parking lot of Costco Wholesale and stepped inside on opening day, Aug. 21. 

She knew the cart was wet, but she didn’t expect the response she got at the door when she asked Assistant Store Manager Kristin Boyd if there was a towel with which she could dry it.

“No, but here you go,” Boyd said, taking her own sweater she was wearing and using it to dry off the handle bar. 

She said Costco prides itself on its familial atmosphere and customer service.

Purcell laughed at Boyd’s response and soon was on her way. 

“My son-in-law (Eugene Barillo) drags me to the one in Chicago whenever I visit,” she said. 

About 200 people had come through Costco’s doors by 8:05 a.m.. The store was set to open at 8 a.m., but customers began filtering in at 7:50 a.m. They perused isles, looking at everything from pianos to weatherproof slacks to fresh-baked goods. 

They also were able to sample fresh produce, as well as products like flavored olive oil and dried mushrooms.

