East County resident Sandi Purcell grabbed a rain-soaked shopping cart from the parking lot of Costco Wholesale and stepped inside on opening day, Aug. 21.

She knew the cart was wet, but she didn’t expect the response she got at the door when she asked Assistant Store Manager Kristin Boyd if there was a towel with which she could dry it.

“No, but here you go,” Boyd said, taking her own sweater she was wearing and using it to dry off the handle bar.

She said Costco prides itself on its familial atmosphere and customer service.

Purcell laughed at Boyd’s response and soon was on her way.

“My son-in-law (Eugene Barillo) drags me to the one in Chicago whenever I visit,” she said.

About 200 people had come through Costco’s doors by 8:05 a.m.. The store was set to open at 8 a.m., but customers began filtering in at 7:50 a.m. They perused isles, looking at everything from pianos to weatherproof slacks to fresh-baked goods.

They also were able to sample fresh produce, as well as products like flavored olive oil and dried mushrooms.