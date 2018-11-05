 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
CONA President Kafi Benz with honoree John McCarthy and his wife, Michelle.

CONA honors John McCarthy at anniversary celebration

Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 |

CONA President Kafi Benz with honoree John McCarthy and his wife, Michelle.

Buy this Photo
Beth and Boris Malden

Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 |

Beth and Boris Malden

Buy this Photo
Jon Thaxton and Patrick McCarthy

Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 |

Jon Thaxton and Patrick McCarthy

Buy this Photo
Renea Glendinning and Hilary Keaton

Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 |

Renea Glendinning and Hilary Keaton

Buy this Photo
Joyce Waterbury and Ronald Conners

Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 |

Joyce Waterbury and Ronald Conners

Buy this Photo
Helen Jelks King and Jono Miller

Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 |

Helen Jelks King and Jono Miller

Buy this Photo
Kevin Connelly and Rhana Bazzini

Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 |

Kevin Connelly and Rhana Bazzini

Buy this Photo
Jeff Jones and Nat McCulloch

Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 |

Jeff Jones and Nat McCulloch

Buy this Photo
CONA Vice President Bill Zoller

Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 |

CONA Vice President Bill Zoller

Buy this Photo
Share
CONA celebrates 57 years and recognizes neighborhood leaders at Michael's Wine Cellar on Nov. 5.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

The Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations celebrated its 57th anniversary Nov. 5 at Michael's Wine Cellar. The annual event benefitted the organization's college scholarship fund for outstanding teen civic engagement. 

Members of CONA honored John McCarthy during the event.

"Throughout his career, he's been such an important member of the community and contributes so much to it," said CONA President Kafi Benz.

McCarthy, who is the executive director of Historic Spanish Point, was recognized for his work in environmental issues, parks management, historic preservation and collecting community data. 

"It's been a humbling experience," said McCarthy. "The honor has made me look at my career through a new lens. A lot of action has been made at the neighborhood level in a way that has engaged the greater community."

Related Stories

Advertisement