CONA honors John McCarthy at anniversary celebration

The Sarasota County Council of Neighborhood Associations celebrated its 57th anniversary Nov. 5 at Michael's Wine Cellar. The annual event benefitted the organization's college scholarship fund for outstanding teen civic engagement.

Members of CONA honored John McCarthy during the event.

"Throughout his career, he's been such an important member of the community and contributes so much to it," said CONA President Kafi Benz.

McCarthy, who is the executive director of Historic Spanish Point, was recognized for his work in environmental issues, parks management, historic preservation and collecting community data.

"It's been a humbling experience," said McCarthy. "The honor has made me look at my career through a new lens. A lot of action has been made at the neighborhood level in a way that has engaged the greater community."