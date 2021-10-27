Community welcomes Sarasota Art Museum's new Executive Director

The Sarasota Art Museum kicked off its 2021/22 season by celebrating a new face —the organization's new Executive Director Virginia Shearer.

The ambassadors and founders welcome reception had a number of the museum's biggest supporters and contributors meeting in the courtyard for a relaxed evening of drinks and mingling. The doors were also open for attendees to take a look at the museum's many art exhibits.

Dr. Larry Thompson, president of the Ringling College of Art and Design, addressed attendees and spoke to the museum's progress before welcoming Shearer to take the podium.

The museum's director said she was grateful for the number of people she recognized who turned out to support the organization and that she was excited to keep improving the institution.

"We're grateful to you for being our advisors," Shearer said. "As we move further and deeper into our mission, we're open for your ideas and your feedback. We want you to bring your friends and your neighbors to this incredible museum that you built. "