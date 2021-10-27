 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Alisa Mitchell, Executive Director Virginia Shearer and Isabel Norton

Community welcomes Sarasota Art Museum's new Executive Director

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Alisa Mitchell, Executive Director Virginia Shearer and Isabel Norton

Petra Gurin, Emory Conetta, Christa Molinaro and Joseph Bilinksi

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Petra Gurin, Emory Conetta, Christa Molinaro and Joseph Bilinksi

Cookie Bloom with Ian and Rosann Black

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Cookie Bloom with Ian and Rosann Black

Martha Ballard with Ed and Claudia Swan

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Martha Ballard with Ed and Claudia Swan

Michele Parchment and Lora Wey

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Michele Parchment and Lora Wey

Deb Kabinoff and Scott Taylor

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Deb Kabinoff and Scott Taylor

Dean Eisner, Marie and Warren Colbert and Larry Thompson

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Dean Eisner, Marie and Warren Colbert and Larry Thompson

Sandy Lenhart, Jean Martin and Frank Martucci

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Sandy Lenhart, Jean Martin and Frank Martucci

Ann and Larry Garberding

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Ann and Larry Garberding

Susan Palmer, Cynthia McCague and Charlie Ann Syprett

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Susan Palmer, Cynthia McCague and Charlie Ann Syprett

Guests filled the outdoor space at the art museum.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Guests filled the outdoor space at the art museum.

Kat and Florian Schuetz

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Kat and Florian Schuetz

Linda Brummer, Rennie Carter and Kristi Brundrant

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Linda Brummer, Rennie Carter and Kristi Brundrant

Dr. Larry Thompson welcomed the museum's new executive director.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Dr. Larry Thompson welcomed the museum's new executive director.

Executive Director Virginia Shearer expressed her gratitude for the support amongst the museum's contributors.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 |

Executive Director Virginia Shearer expressed her gratitude for the support amongst the museum's contributors.

Share
The welcome reception was held Oct. 27.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Art Museum kicked off its 2021/22 season by celebrating a new face —the organization's new Executive Director Virginia Shearer. 

The ambassadors and founders welcome reception had a number of the museum's biggest supporters and contributors meeting in the courtyard for a relaxed evening of drinks and mingling. The doors were also open for attendees to take a look at the museum's many art exhibits. 

Dr. Larry Thompson, president of the Ringling College of Art and Design, addressed attendees and spoke to the museum's progress before welcoming Shearer to take the podium.

The museum's director said she was grateful for the number of people she recognized who turned out to support the organization and that she was excited to keep improving the institution. 

"We're grateful to you for being our advisors," Shearer said. "As we move further and deeper into our mission, we're open for your ideas and your feedback. We want you to bring your friends and your neighbors to this incredible museum that you built. "

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement