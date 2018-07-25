 Skip to main content
Beekeeper Agnes Kubolicz teachers campers at Hershorin Schiff Community Day School about bees.

Community Day School abuzz with all things bees

Beekeeper Agnes Kubolicz shows Skylar Chapnick-Rodriguez and Claire Bragg how a bee smoker works.

Elliot Hollen and Mia Spirio try on protective hats that are worn by beekeepers.

Annabelle Taplinger and Sophie Lirio try on protective hats that are worn by beekeepers.

Aleks Spavins examines a hive frame.

Elliot Hollen and Annabella Taplinger

Anna Grace Balwin samples honey.

Elliot Hollen tries on a protective beekeeping glove.

Asher Weber samples honey.

Shayla Fisher holds up a hive frame.

Eva Hakim tries her hand and pulling out a hive frame.

Campers explore hive frames.

Annabelle Taplinger tries on a protective hat worn by beekeepers.

Beekeeper Agnes Kubolicz taught Hershorin Schiff Community Day School campers all about the bees on July 24.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

On July 24, Hershorin Schiff Community Day School’s summer campers got a first-hand look at what it takes to raise bees. Beekeeper Agnes Kubolicz of the Suncoast Beekeepers Association visited preschoolers and kindergartners at the school to teach them about the life of bees and the impact bees have on the environment.

Kubolicz showed campers one of her hives (minus the bees) and the tools she uses for beekeeping. Campers also had a sweet time sampling two types of honey. Before the presentation, campers created honey-filled treats to sell to their parents as a way to raise money for University of Florida’s Honey Bee Research and Extension Lab.

