Community Day School abuzz with all things bees

On July 24, Hershorin Schiff Community Day School’s summer campers got a first-hand look at what it takes to raise bees. Beekeeper Agnes Kubolicz of the Suncoast Beekeepers Association visited preschoolers and kindergartners at the school to teach them about the life of bees and the impact bees have on the environment.

Kubolicz showed campers one of her hives (minus the bees) and the tools she uses for beekeeping. Campers also had a sweet time sampling two types of honey. Before the presentation, campers created honey-filled treats to sell to their parents as a way to raise money for University of Florida’s Honey Bee Research and Extension Lab.