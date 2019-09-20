 Skip to main content
Ryan Hughes and E Ramey

College students 'getdown' downtown

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019

Ryan Hughes and E Ramey

Everly Makmanivorg, 3, plays giant Connect Four.

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019

Everly Makmanivorg, 3, plays giant Connect Four.

Pamela Glin and Linda de Mello

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019

Pamela Glin and Linda de Mello

Ringling College of Art and Design students Miles Bresatars, Kaylah Briggs, Avani Bauer-Gonzalez and Riley Farlow.

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019

Ringling College of Art and Design students Miles Bresatars, Kaylah Briggs, Avani Bauer-Gonzalez and Riley Farlow.

Roommates Khushbu Pohani, Syeda Fyruje and Kiara Harris.

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019

Roommates Khushbu Pohani, Syeda Fyruje and Kiara Harris.

Ringling College of Art and Design student Stefan Carpenter waits in line for pizza.

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019

Ringling College of Art and Design student Stefan Carpenter waits in line for pizza.

Xavier Anselmo, 5, bounces on a trampoline.

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019

Xavier Anselmo, 5, bounces on a trampoline.

New College students Daria Paulis and Caroline Link

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019

New College students Daria Paulis and Caroline Link

Ringling students Mesa Kunene, Madison Duke, Ale Salaman, Maia van Groesbeck, Adam Lemieus and Emily Heiler

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019

Ringling students Mesa Kunene, Madison Duke, Ale Salaman, Maia van Groesbeck, Adam Lemieus and Emily Heiler

Christopher Lemaster, Chase Bryner and Ryan Parker from Amity Brothers Coffee Co.

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019

Christopher Lemaster, Chase Bryner and Ryan Parker from Amity Brothers Coffee Co.

The Cross College Alliance is made up of the five Sarasota colleges.

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019

The Cross College Alliance is made up of the five Sarasota colleges.

The Cross College Alliance held a five school function on Lemon Avenue Sept. 20.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

The Cross College Alliance celebrated new and returning college students Friday night at its Downtown Getdown Block Party. 

Students partied on Lemon Avenue between Main Street and First Street as they celebrated the new school year. The festival invited students from New College, University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, Ringling College of Art and Design, State College of Florida Sarasota-Manatee and The Ringling/FSU.

"This is a way for [college students] to come, have a good time, get off campus and welcome back the school year," said Josephine Eisenberg, assistant to the Cross College Alliance manager. 

The Cross College Alliance connects Sarasota's five universities through initiatives like access to shared academic courses and student engagement projects such as Downtown Getdown. Linda de Mello, Cross College Alliance manager, said the purpose of the event was to introduce college students to the downtown area and to help them feel at home. 

"[The block party is] part of the plan to bring the students from their colleges to downtown... and to get the students motivated to go out into the community," de Mello said. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

