 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Judy Ebrahim and Gail Hetler catch up.

Christ Church waves hello to members once again

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Judy Ebrahim and Gail Hetler catch up.

Buy this Photo
Mark Fors, Ann Quackenbush and Pastor Norman Pritchard.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Mark Fors, Ann Quackenbush and Pastor Norman Pritchard.

Buy this Photo
Pastor Norman Pritchard and wife Joan Pritchard.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Pastor Norman Pritchard and wife Joan Pritchard.

Buy this Photo
Mike Gardiner, Joyce Wartinbee and Ann Quackenbush.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Mike Gardiner, Joyce Wartinbee and Ann Quackenbush.

Buy this Photo
Jay Smith, Kirt Bopp and Bill Wartinbee.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Jay Smith, Kirt Bopp and Bill Wartinbee.

Buy this Photo
Bill Buckley serves up some dinner.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Bill Buckley serves up some dinner.

Buy this Photo
Sue Wertman delivers dessert.

Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 |

Sue Wertman delivers dessert.

Buy this Photo
Share
Food, friends and faith combine again on the Key.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Christ Church of Longboat Key welcomed its members back to their church on the beach with a beach-themed welcome back dinner on Nov. 8

A few dozen members gathered in the church’s hall to eat, drink and bask in the fact of life on Longboat Key. Year-round members had come back from long trips overseas, while part-time members were coming back to sunshine after a bit of cold weather elsewhere. Friends gathered to catch each other up on their adventures. 

Related Stories

Advertisement