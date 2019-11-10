Christ Church waves hello to members once again

Christ Church of Longboat Key welcomed its members back to their church on the beach with a beach-themed welcome back dinner on Nov. 8

A few dozen members gathered in the church’s hall to eat, drink and bask in the fact of life on Longboat Key. Year-round members had come back from long trips overseas, while part-time members were coming back to sunshine after a bit of cold weather elsewhere. Friends gathered to catch each other up on their adventures.