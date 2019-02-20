 Skip to main content
Kurt and Mary Ann Bopp and Roger Brown

Christ Church talks about its missions

Kurt and Mary Ann Bopp and Roger Brown

Ann Quackenbush, Hope Seeds representatives Bethany Matzke, Marilyn Himmelspach and David Balsbaugh

Eleanor Cloud, Ruth Strauss, Connie Hilwig and Barbara Moore

Jim Tanner, Ron and Jan Lubas, Marilyn Tanner and Mike Simpson

Jim Tanner, Ron and Jan Lubas, Marilyn Tanner and Mike and Linda Simpson

Mike Gardiner, Jerry Roslund, Joe Palumbo and Karen Gardiner

Betty and Rick Groen and Fred Finks

Beverly Sutton and Sally Rauch

Joyce Fox and Beth El Farmworkers Ministry Inc. representative Kathy Dain

Elmer Featherstone, Susan Stuckert and John Shehorn

Jill Sisson, Holly Braun and Joyce Roslund

More than 100 church members gathered for a barbecue dinner Feb. 20.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Christ Church, Presbyterian, of Longboat Key served up barbecue for a purpose Feb. 20.

On Wednesday night, about 125 congregants gathered at the church for a monthly dinner. This month’s menu included barbecue and the speakers were two representatives from missions the church supports.

The Women’s Club and the Mission Committee brought Beth El Farmworkers Ministry Inc. representative Kathy Dain and Hope Seeds representatives Bethany Matzke and David Balsbaugh to the dinner to share the goals of their respective organizations.

Hope Seeds holds the mission of providing garden seeds and agricultural education to impoverished countries through Christian organizations while Beth El which brings worship and educational programs to Florida farm workers to help them meet basic needs.

 

