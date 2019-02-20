Christ Church talks about its missions

Christ Church, Presbyterian, of Longboat Key served up barbecue for a purpose Feb. 20.

On Wednesday night, about 125 congregants gathered at the church for a monthly dinner. This month’s menu included barbecue and the speakers were two representatives from missions the church supports.

The Women’s Club and the Mission Committee brought Beth El Farmworkers Ministry Inc. representative Kathy Dain and Hope Seeds representatives Bethany Matzke and David Balsbaugh to the dinner to share the goals of their respective organizations.

Hope Seeds holds the mission of providing garden seeds and agricultural education to impoverished countries through Christian organizations while Beth El which brings worship and educational programs to Florida farm workers to help them meet basic needs.