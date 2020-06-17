 Skip to main content
One full car ready to go to Our Daily Bread.

Christ Church of Longboat Key gathers goods for food pantry

Fred and Phyllis Moore

Beverly Sutton

Rob Jennings and Connie Hall

Beverly Sutton air-hugs Judy Smith.

Joan Reploeg and Karen Compton

Karen and Rob Jennings

Mike Gardiner

Jean Buckley, Lutie Uihlein and Ann Quackenbusch

Members gathered in the parking lot to catch up amid the food drive.

The church hosted its third drive for Our Daily Bread in Bradenton.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Within 20 minutes, the volunteers heading the food drive at Christ Church of Longboat Key had enough donations to fill nearly two cars. 

On the morning of June 17, about 40 separate donations rolled up in just about an hour as church and community members brought dry goods and baby products for a food drive benefitting Our Daily Bread in Bradenton. 

"This will really fill their shelves," Rob Jennings said.

Half a dozen or so members stuck around the church to staff the donations as masked philanthropists drove up and gave plastic bags of cereal, pasta, canned goods and diapers for the younger kids Our Daily Bread serves. As the church remains closed, members stayed around a bit after dropping off their goods to chat and ask about how the family's been. Since March, Christ Church has hosted three socially distanced good drives for the pantry. 

