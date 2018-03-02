Christ Church kicks off enrichment weekend

Christ Church, Presbyterian, of Longboat Key members are taking a journey this weekend.

The Rev. Andrew Purves will speak and present at the church throughout the weekend for the church’s first ever enrichment weekend.

The weekend is themed “Journey toward intimacy with God.” On Friday, March 2, church members kicked off the weekend with a dinner catered by Harry’s Continental Kitchens.

The rest of the weekend is full of teachings by Purves and two special Sunday morning worship services.