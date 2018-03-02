 Skip to main content
Christ Church kicks off enrichment weekend

The Rev. Andrew Purves will present throughout the weekend.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Christ Church, Presbyterian, of Longboat Key members are taking a journey this weekend.

The Rev. Andrew Purves will speak and present at the church throughout the weekend for the church’s first ever enrichment weekend.

The weekend is themed “Journey toward intimacy with God.” On Friday, March 2, church members kicked off the weekend with a dinner catered by Harry’s Continental Kitchens.

The rest of the weekend is full of teachings by Purves and two special Sunday morning worship services.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

