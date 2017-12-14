Christ Church celebrates reading buddies

The sound wafting from Christ Church of Longboat Key Dec. 14 had a slightly different tune than normal.

Church members’ voices mixed with the quiet voices of children from 13th Avenue Dream School as the two came together to celebrate Jesus’s birthday and their partnership.

Christ Church members serve as “reading buddies” for students in the dream school, which is part of the United Community Centers.

On Dec. 14, students and their families visited Christ Church for dinner and a short service, which concluded with everyone singing “Happy Birthday” to Jesus and blowing out candles on a birthday cake.

Before everyone enjoyed a buffet dinner, Santa Claus made a special appearance and gave each child a gift bag.