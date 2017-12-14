 Skip to main content
Bonnie Wright and Jada Snipes

Christ Church celebrates reading buddies

Students from the 13th Avenue Dream School sing along during a service at Christ Church.

Students from the 13th Avenue Dream School performed “Little Drummer Boy” and “Joy to the World.”

Patty Buck and Diane Neely decorate a birthday cake for Jesus. Photo by Vivian Chester.

Journey Ingram and fellow classmates talk with Santa Claus.

Students from the 13th Avenue Dream School performed “Little Drummer Boy” and “Joy to the World.”

Students hold signs during a sing along to greet Santa Claus.

Sally Rauch and Jurney Perkius

Journey Ingram and Kiki PreLi

Bill Gambill and Lutie Uihlein. Photo by Vivian Chester

Students blow out candles on a birthday cake for Jesus.

Santa Claus made a special appearance to hand out early presents Dec. 14.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The sound wafting from Christ Church of Longboat Key Dec. 14 had a slightly different tune than normal.

Church members’ voices mixed with the quiet voices of children from 13th Avenue Dream School as the two came together to celebrate Jesus’s birthday and their partnership.

Christ Church members serve as “reading buddies” for students in the dream school, which is part of the United Community Centers.

On Dec. 14, students and their families visited Christ Church for dinner and a  short service, which concluded with everyone singing “Happy Birthday” to Jesus and blowing out candles on a birthday cake.

Before everyone enjoyed a buffet dinner, Santa Claus made a special appearance and gave each child a gift bag.

