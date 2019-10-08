Choral Artists of Sarasota welcome musical director with Reinvention Luncheon

The Choral Artists of Sarasota welcomed patrons Oct. 8 to its Reinvention Luncheon at Michael's On East.

Board Chair Bill Kimbell welcomed guests before a performance from sopranos Jenny Kim and Artistic Director Joseph Holt on piano.

Guests then listened to Craven, a former member of the Sarasota Orchestra who developed a movement career that cut short his trumpet career. Craven returned to school to learn career and reinvented his career. He now works as the assistant conductor at the Buffalo Philharmonic. Proceeds benefited the Chorale Artists of Sarasota's education programs and its apprentices.