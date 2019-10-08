 Skip to main content
Guest speaker Todd Craven and Artistic Director Joseph Holt

Choral Artists of Sarasota welcome musical director with Reinvention Luncheon

Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

Guest speaker Todd Craven and Artistic Director Joseph Holt

Jenny Kim-Godfrey, Artistic Director Joseph Holt, Robyn Rocklein and Executive Director Susan Burke

Jenny Kim-Godfrey, Artistic Director Joseph Holt, Robyn Rocklein and Executive Director Susan Burke

Dale and Barbara Jensen

Dale and Barbara Jensen

Bette Zaret and Barbara Sander

Bette Zaret and Barbara Sander

Marjorie Floyd, Martha Harrison, Carol Lacket, Terri Klauber, Jocelyn Udell and Audrey Robbins

Marjorie Floyd, Martha Harrison, Carol Lacket, Terri Klauber, Jocelyn Udell and Audrey Robbins

Robyn Rocklein and Ann Stephenson-Moe

Robyn Rocklein and Ann Stephenson-Moe

Metalworks and other gifts were available at the silent auction.

Metalworks and other gifts were available at the silent auction.

John and Eileen Hampshire

John and Eileen Hampshire

Bill Kimbell with Annie and Larry Rosen

Bill Kimbell with Annie and Larry Rosen

Martha Harrison and Audrey Robbins

Martha Harrison and Audrey Robbins

Sharon Greene and Ronnie Riceberg

Sharon Greene and Ronnie Riceberg

Tricia Johnson and Mary Ann Cross

Tricia Johnson and Mary Ann Cross

Antonette Cunningham and Carol von Allmen

Antonette Cunningham and Carol von Allmen

Mary Jane Ayers and Dan Bowles

Mary Jane Ayers and Dan Bowles

Ken and Sandy Brinker

Ken and Sandy Brinker

The choral group welcomed Todd Craven to Michael's On East for its Reinvention Luncheon.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Choral Artists of Sarasota welcomed patrons Oct. 8 to its Reinvention Luncheon at Michael's On East. 

Board Chair Bill Kimbell welcomed guests before a performance from sopranos Jenny Kim and Artistic Director Joseph Holt on piano. 

Guests then listened to Craven, a former member of the Sarasota Orchestra who developed a movement career that cut short his trumpet career. Craven returned to school to learn career and reinvented his career. He now works as the assistant conductor at the Buffalo Philharmonic. Proceeds benefited the Chorale Artists of Sarasota's education programs and its apprentices. 

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

