 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Children's Guardian Fund President Carol Belmont and Chairwoman Jasmine Candlish

Children’s Guardian Fund lifts up guests at annual luncheon

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Children's Guardian Fund President Carol Belmont and Chairwoman Jasmine Candlish

Buy this Photo
Wendy Cox and speaker Mitchivena Tresalus

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Wendy Cox and speaker Mitchivena Tresalus

Buy this Photo
Betty Ewing, Jane Newman and Cynthia Miller

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Betty Ewing, Jane Newman and Cynthia Miller

Buy this Photo
Elaine Levaque, Pat Sarbadhikari and Ann Sledz

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Elaine Levaque, Pat Sarbadhikari and Ann Sledz

Buy this Photo
Diana Carter, Marilyn Cooper and Debbie Jones

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Diana Carter, Marilyn Cooper and Debbie Jones

Buy this Photo
The Children's Guardian Fund Board of

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

The Children's Guardian Fund Board of

Buy this Photo
Ian Sharp with Emily and Megan Garriott

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Ian Sharp with Emily and Megan Garriott

Buy this Photo
Ann Davy and Eve Goldberg

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Ann Davy and Eve Goldberg

Buy this Photo
Each table was adorned with a balloon centerpiece.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Each table was adorned with a balloon centerpiece.

Buy this Photo
Mike Arnold and Gary Corson

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Mike Arnold and Gary Corson

Buy this Photo
Veronica Brandon Miller, Margie Genter and Tina Klein

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Veronica Brandon Miller, Margie Genter and Tina Klein

Buy this Photo
Children's Guardian Fund President Carol Belmont welcomes guests.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Children's Guardian Fund President Carol Belmont welcomes guests.

Buy this Photo
Glenda Myers, Bobbie Griswold and Carol Maddaloni

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Glenda Myers, Bobbie Griswold and Carol Maddaloni

Buy this Photo
Britt Riner and Emily Garriott

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Britt Riner and Emily Garriott

Buy this Photo
Artwork was on display by several kids who have been helped by Children's Guardian Fund.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Artwork was on display by several kids who have been helped by Children's Guardian Fund.

Buy this Photo
Elizabeth and Bobby Brault and Suzanne Takerian

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Elizabeth and Bobby Brault and Suzanne Takerian

Buy this Photo
Svetlana Kaminsky and Doug Staley

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Svetlana Kaminsky and Doug Staley

Buy this Photo
Melissa Howard and Ryan Flanzer

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Melissa Howard and Ryan Flanzer

Buy this Photo
Veronica Brandon Miller and Graci McGillicuddy

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Veronica Brandon Miller and Graci McGillicuddy

Buy this Photo
Joyce Copper and Mary Ann Fair

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 |

Joyce Copper and Mary Ann Fair

Buy this Photo
Share
The nonprofit hosted Helping Our Kids Soar on Nov. 16 at Michael’s On East.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

The balloon centerpiece on every table gave away the theme of the afternoon at the annual Children’s Guardian Fund fall luncheon — and guests learned how the organization lifts up all the people who use its services.

Helping Our Kids Soar is a celebration of the lives that Children’s Guardian Fund has bettered, and a fundraiser for the lives of the kids who still need help.

The speaker was Mitchivena Tresalus, a former foster care child who spoke about how she got past her difficult childhood to become the resilient, successful woman she is today with the help of Children’s Guardian Fund.

Honorary hosts for the luncheon were Robert and Willa Bernhard, Cynthia M. Craig, Wendy Cox, Martha Edinger, Betty Ewing, Henry and Charlotte Hinman, Michael Jerde, William and Elizabeth Johnston, Ginger Judge, Graci McGillicuddy, G.E. “Mike” Michalson, Mark and Alix Morin, Mark Sharff and Carol and Mort Siegler.

Related Stories