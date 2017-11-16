Children’s Guardian Fund lifts up guests at annual luncheon

The balloon centerpiece on every table gave away the theme of the afternoon at the annual Children’s Guardian Fund fall luncheon — and guests learned how the organization lifts up all the people who use its services.

Helping Our Kids Soar is a celebration of the lives that Children’s Guardian Fund has bettered, and a fundraiser for the lives of the kids who still need help.

The speaker was Mitchivena Tresalus, a former foster care child who spoke about how she got past her difficult childhood to become the resilient, successful woman she is today with the help of Children’s Guardian Fund.

Honorary hosts for the luncheon were Robert and Willa Bernhard, Cynthia M. Craig, Wendy Cox, Martha Edinger, Betty Ewing, Henry and Charlotte Hinman, Michael Jerde, William and Elizabeth Johnston, Ginger Judge, Graci McGillicuddy, G.E. “Mike” Michalson, Mark and Alix Morin, Mark Sharff and Carol and Mort Siegler.